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All Photos/living/furniture : sofa/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Sofa Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
A lofted space doubles as a guest room with a couch that pulls out into a bed. At night guests can see the stars through the skylight while laying in bed.
The living room, enjoying the most spacious volume beneath the vaulted ceiling, includes a Noguchi pendant lamp, (at right) a vintage 1955 Kroehler sofa, (at left) a vintage Fin Juhl Japan Chair and ottoman, and (also at left) a vintage Magnus Olesen loveseat and coffee table.
The pine boards continue on the ceiling in the stairwell. Green zellige tile forms a nook for the freestanding fireplace.
Scholtens incoporated the porch into the finished space as a family room, and covered walls and ceiling in knotty Pine panelling, as a callback to the previous porch. The couple's golden sofa tipped off Spot Lab that yellow was a favorite color, while the lamp in the corner was kept from the downstairs Tiki bar. The wooden birds came with the house.
Knight designed a window seat that extends from inside to out once the window is opened. The window is a Sunflex Tilt &amp; Turn unit by HBD Systems.
Deep blue Heath Ceramics tile accents the fireplace surround, which was relocated from the back room.
A Pierson Sofa by Room and Board sits with a vintage travertine coffee table from Chairish and two Maker's Armchairs by Lawson Fenning. The Dixon Six Light Ceiling Fixture, also from Lawson Fenning, is overhead.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
Slabs of pink marble warm the kitchen, which opens to the living area. Stampton collaborated with Paul Valentine, who curated the furniture, which features pieces by Shin Okuda and Kristin Dickson-Okuda.
Simple storage and floating shelves flank the fireplace. A Moroso sofa sits with tables from BluDot.
Hygge and West's Alpine Garden wallpaper in Ebony adds pattern and personality to the space, right from the entryway—not a bad first impression.
Julie and Malcom arranged an Ikea corduroy-wrapped sofa, a table lamp from Schoolhouse, and a vintage coffee table in the living room, where there's a vintage Kent wood-burning stove.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“The curtain allows the space to be opened up or closed off in all kinds of different ways, and gives it more warmth and better sound-proofing,” says Vibeke.</span>
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The blue painting—by emerging Australian artist </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Kasper Raglus—picks up on the soft, powder blue shade of the curtain and the cobalt armchair. The table beneath the painting is the Orbit console by Faye Toogood for Tacchini.</span>
"Whenever I work from home, I like to bag a bag and head down to the ADU for the day,
The exposed brick of the fireplace was painted the same as the walls, Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore, used throughout. The Emil Dresser by Pinch, a piece the couple bought as they fleshed out their aesthetic, now has a designated place in the room.
Now the rebuilt staircase is a sculptural backdrop to the living room, which gained more space and natural light. The Tepee Sofa is by Lucy Kurrein, and the brass stool by Hem. The floors are Madera Belgian Oak.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
“The granite pieces are sourced from Kanchanaburi, a province 1.6 hours west of Bangkok,” shares Suphasidh.
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
The focus was on creating a comfortable home for family life—and open-plan living spaces were essential.
In the living room, a white sofa from Maria Yee and CB2 couch flank a custom coffee table designed and built by Joel. The walls are painted “Schoolhouse White” by Farrow &amp; Ball, and the windows are Benjamin Moore “Mopboard Black.” The windows have custom storm windows for improved energy efficiency.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
In Lorne, Victoria, Austin Maynard Architects gave an old shack near the beach a modern revamp and a timber extension that allows for elevated sea views. With interiors lined in recycled Silvertop Ash, the house oozes a cozy, cabin-like feel.
The pot wall lights are dimmable.
It was important for Carmen to have her living spaces on one level, so the interior footprint didn't change much. Rather, Hyde aimed to open up the space to natural light and breezes.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Built-in bunks are decked out with a private window for viewing the outdoors, and an adjustable reading light from Prima Lighting. A simple pendant hangs above the main space.
Built-in bookcases from a pink marble mantle topped by a pier mirror.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
The redesign created two arched passageways into the kitchen as part of a rebuilt dividing wall, improving circulation and doubling as built-in storage.
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.
Red-stained plywood is a twist on the familiar green construction plywood so often found lining New York City construction sites; the rough plaster finish on the bathroom walls is an allusion to the texture of city sidewalks. “It’s really a streetscape,” explains Khoi.
The family sat on two dozen different sofas trying to find the right mix of comfort and sleekness before deciding custom was the way to go. A deep-cushioned, slim-backed piece—built by Luke Parsons Millwork—fits just right and somehow makes the whole space just seem bigger. It also features pull-out footstools, a coffee table and concealed storage for blankets. Custom upholstery is by The Big Stuff.
Next to a wood-burning fireplace is a setup for the family’s record player and albums. Instead of a standard television set, they use a projector.
Other than blocking off some exposed plumbing and repairing the fireplace, the team left the library relatively untouched. "We wanted to preserve all the beautiful wood and stained glass and add a couple modern pieces,
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
Suttles and Ballard were conscious to choose healthy materials at every stage of the building process, seeking out products with no VOCs or off-gassing.
While there is plenty of storage to be found here, the couple didn’t just stick cabinets on every surface. “The storage we did build had to be very intentional and functional. Really, it’s not much different from a regular house—just streamlined,” says Ballard.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Vince and Ayşe relax on a sofa that converts to a bunk bed in the living area, where a shade pulls down from a large picture window and provides a screen for the movie projector above the sofa.
A stunning example of adaptive reuse, the brick structure features two connected parts: the chapel itself, which is a grade II-listed building, and a large, L-shaped meeting house set behind the former chapel and surrounded by a private garden.
"The house meets all the requirements for being a Greenbuilt Home,
Smith knew he wanted to use plywood for the interior walls. "Plywood can look fantastic,
Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
The bedroom/office connects to the outdoors via a large sliding glass door. The space's orange accent wall was inspired by Los Angeles sunsets.
The kitchen and dining space lead to a sunken lounge anchored by a fireplace built with stone from Sydney-based provider Eco Outdoor. Art by Bobby Clark hangs above a sofa from HK Living accented with pillows from Città Design. The rugs are from Armadillo &amp; Co.
While Hank fabricated the built-ins, Nell set to work on the sofa's cushions. Two of her collages hang over the sofa and desk.
Husband-and-wife founders of Calico Wallpaper Rachel and Nick Cope show how easy it can be to put a personal, design-led touch on loft living—even when it’s a rental. When the Copes rented a Red Hook loft in an industrial 1860s warehouse, the couple turned their rental into a testing ground for their marbleized wallpaper business and installed wallpaper in each of their rooms. The custom pieces take inspiration from the loft’s immediate surroundings and characteristics—from the silver-and-gold marbled mural that complements the loft’s exposed structural beams to a color-gradient wallpaper in the primary bedroom that takes cues from the sunset seen from Red Hook.
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