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All Photos/living/furniture : sofa/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Sofa Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The living room features a pendant from Ochre and Silk, barstools from Hati Home, and a wool rug from Revival. The European Walnut floors throughout the home are Stuga “Zig Zag.”
While Leah and Kyle initially wanted to fully open up the wall between the kitchen and the living room, discovering that it was load-bearing changed their plans. “We ended up opening the wall up so you could see into the beautiful kitchen, and made a custom hood vent with shelves,” says Leah. “Looking back, I am not sure I even would have wanted it removed now.”
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
The sliding doors that seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor spaces is one of the couple's favorite features of the house, which allows for plenty of airflow and sunlight. Joe is photographed on one of Yellow Leaf Hammock's swiveling Hammock Thrones.
The raised living room and den beneath can be converted into a ground-floor bedroom, freeing up the loft above the bathroom for storage or other uses.
The home’s living area now opens wide to the backyard—perfect for SoCal’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
When traveling couple Nate and Taylor Lavender were dating and living in Florida, they purchased a 34-foot, 1992 Airstream, which they renovated and affectionately named Augustine the Airstream (after the city of St. Augustine, Florida, where they found her on Craigslist).
Upstairs, pieces from the homeowner's eclectic art collection add pops of color. A coconut chair by George Nelson was reupholstered to bring a contemporary feel, and a sleeper sofa from Design Within Reach offers flexible space for guests.
"The colorful first-floor lounge is filled with hand-picked treasures—such as the custom-made fireplace, and William Boshoff's "Nice Guys
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
Vintage water skis flank an old drum, books, and collected objets in the living room.
Black decorative details are incorporated into various living spaces throughout the house.
With a coat of paint and new appliances and furnishings, the 880-square-foot space maintains its cozy cabin feel, while also feeling fresh and new.
With the porch enclosed, a built-in couch is a cozy spot next to the vintage stove, which is set on a slate hearth. "I wanted the home to be cheerful and colorful," says Azin, "and used primary colors to enliven it."
The existing beams were "one of the elements of the house that made it special," says Azin, who spent three days on a ladder staining them herself.
A new clerestory window helps illuminate the bedroom. The furnishings are a medley of vintage finds and the couple’s favorites.
Henry accesses the deep storage drawers that are built into the base of the living room sofa.
The house’s east side faces a small park, increasing the amount of natural light that enters the slender building.
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
A bar and vinyl setup complete the entertainment scheme downstairs.
The Ruby Sofa from West Elm joins the Slope Arm Chair, also from West Elm. The artwork is by Brian Sanchez, a Seattle artist. All of the artwork was curated by Lauren Gallow.
Darker flooring and a fireplace painted black give the room a “moodier” vibe.
Richard Neutra was a pioneer in opening up living spaces so that they could serve as communal gathering spots.
Wide ladders allow the boys to clamber up to their bedrooms.
Exposed formwork concrete was used for the walls in the house. It contrasts with more refined elements, such as the steel beams and timber floors and ceiling.
The simple, lightweight timber-and-metal roof extends over the living space and out to the veranda. This was the most costly part of the build, but it was essential to achieving the architect’s vision. Initially, he had planned to use a green roof, however the clients were concerned about ongoing maintenance.
A large OSB structure with skylights, a bathroom, an enclosed baby’s room, and a master sleeping alcove dominates Ryan and Showalter’s Brooklyn loft.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
Interior designer Angela Belt selected a hand-knotted Sial rug from Design Within Reach for this Westport, Connecticut, home. Featuring a slight shimmer and a blend of neutral tones, the rug is a blend of different fibers, including viscose and cotton.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
The Curved Back sofa is from Lawson-Fenning. “It’s the most comfortable sofa,” says Zachary. “I have one, too.”
“The bedroom faces the balcony, with a centennial oak in the foreground and a view of the opposite hillside in the distance,” says Acuña.
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An Enzo Mari print from Danese Milano adorns the living area of a second-story suite.
After treating their fixer-upper in Berkeley to a four-year remodel, creatives Danielle Moore and Bryan Wang are adapting to a new normal.
"Ryan likes navy, so we decided to copy that theme throughout and bring in some warm tones to complement the honey-colored wood countertops," Armstrong says. "I always love to tie in all of the colors in a space with an area rug. I found the perfect old-world-feel traditional rug with some great navy and gold tones to tie it all together."
The pitched portion of the roof creates a high ceiling and an airy aesthetic in the living area, where large windows, including two half moon windows, facilitate plenty of sunlight.
Large openings frame views into the rugged terrain.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
The front of the Airstream holds a workstation so that Sanchez can have fellow musicians over to collaborate on projects.
In the living room, a new faceted, blackened-steel fireplace surround is juxtaposed with leaded glass windows. "The existing portions of the house offer more formal and internal spaces for cozy entertaining and lounging," says Chadbourne.
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