Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : sofa/floors : ceramic tile

Living Room Sofa Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Lamps and vintage furniture that the homeowner and his partner collected on their travels adorn the home. Jun introduced an Enigma 425 pendant lamp from Louis Poulsen as a statement piece over the living space.
"We can't get enough of the ceramic tile flooring, it's so Brazilian and it looks surprisingly good in the interior of an apartment,
The view from the entrance into the apartment; on the left is an Inland sofa from &Tradition, chosen for its relaxed form, clean lines and subtle curves to match the bullnose bricks.
The home embraces indoor-outdoor living with a large sliding door that serves as its only window. A living room couch by Hubba Hubba (made of mattresses and upholstered fabric) wraps around a TOV Furniture coffee table, anchored by a custom Moroccan rug found on Etsy. The ashtray is by Fundamental Berlin and the mushroom lamp is by Rodolfo Bonetto for Iguzzini.
The designers painted the walls of the living room bright white and outfitted the space with custom millwork beneath the fireplace and modernist light fixtures and furniture.
In the living room, a new wall of glass connects the house to its landscape, while a family-heirlume Persian rug adds softness to the new ceramic tile floor.
Designer and artist Jaime Hayon renovated a 1920s apartment in Valencia, Spain, into a vibrant guesthouse and artist’s residency.
Chuch Estudio plays with color and form to create furnishings and spaces that are seriously fun.
Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
A love of midcentury design marks the couple’s choice of living room furnishings, which include an Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi coffee table, paired with a sofa from HD Buttercup. The arching neck of the Prouvé Potence sconce mirrors the home’s exterior form, while the large Fleetwood sliding door extends the space to the outdoors.
Another view of the living area, which offers direct outdoor access and is anchored by a marble fireplace. According to Christine, she and her partner were the first homeowners in the area to put in ceramic tile floors—an update they made shortly after moving in.
Curved walls were the source of inspiration for the custom, undulating, 22-foot-long sofa, clad in blue velvet, which acts as a plush focal point in the space. Its blue tone contrasts with the crisp, white walls in a modern take on the typical blue and white color palette of the Greek isles.
The design team restored the existing wood beams, giving nod to the home’s former rustic life, while introducing big windows, white walls, and clean lines.
This West Village townhouse integrates the interiors with the outdoor landscape courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows draped in sheer curtains, which pick up on the hues both inside and out.
The ceramic tile floors continue outside, removing the boundary between the interior and the gardens.
A custom-designed timber screen in the living room juxtaposes rattan and brass elements.
The ground-floor sunroom opens up to the front terrace and garden to engage with the outdoor landscape. It offers a second living space, in addition to the main space on the first floor.
Fitted with a new black-framed window unit, the new, light-filled living room features a sofa and coffee table from Beitili.
The living room post transformation has a Kettal Landscape sofa with mustard frame and mink cushions, a planter by FermLiving, and a Handvärk lamp by Studio Floor.
designed by Estúdio Minke
A tired midcentury in Eagle Rock with a chalky-green facade was transformed into a warm, contemporary home for a couple and their two daughters. The original single-level house had three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a small kitchen, a concrete deck in the backyard, and an above-ground swimming pool beside the guest house. "The first thing we did was put in white oak hardwood floors throughout the house, then add the Fleetwood sliding doors off of the living room. Eventually, we added a bedroom, extended the master bedroom and added an ensuite bathroom, enclosed the washer/dryer area, which expanded the kitchen, built a wood deck, wood fences, and then remodeled the guest house. No room was untouched by the time we were finished," says Matt, a woodworker and designer who is also the founder of L.A. handcrafted furniture brand Monroe Workshop.
Like this seating area, there are plenty of places in the finca to calm down and look onto the landscape.
In the living room, an original natural rock fireplace continues through the glass to divide the patio.
Living Room
The soaring tongue-and-groove ceiling has clerestory windows at the top for added natural light. The wood beams are continued into the outdoor space. Glass sliding doors run the length of the space, seamlessly opening the entire home for indoor/outdoor entertaining.
The expansive living space is bright and airy and opens to the central courtyard.
Upon arrival, a box-stepped doorway leads into one of the home’s living areas, where colorful artwork contrasts with various original detailing, such as ornate, wrought-iron fixtures.
Danish architect Jesper Pedersen reimagines a Lloyd Ruocco midcentury, putting sustainability at the forefront of the Scandinavian-inspired design.
The Pool House is also outfitted with a Moroccan-style day bed with a Wright mattress.
A dramatic mirror-paneled fireplace adds depth, and a wall of windows floods the space with sunlight.
The reclaimed oak paneling in the double-height living room plays off the painted beams.
All the furnishings were designed by Patricia Bustos Studio save for the ceiling lamps, which are a Joa Herrenknecht design by the brand Bolia.
The recording complex, Gold Diggers Sound, boasts nine state-of-the-art recording studios, a multiuse sound stage, kitchenettes and lounge areas, and is available for 24/7 access.
The lower level features an additional living room with a cozy inlaid stone fireplace and a view of the pool.
With its 15 floors, The Laylow stands above Kuhio Avenue in Honolulu’s Waikiki neighborhood on the South Shore of Oahu. The welcoming, tropical lobby is located on the second floor, providing a place for guests to enter peacefully away from the hustle and bustle of the street.
The whole house is a brick and concrete three-storey block, with a large central space in the middle of which is a common area for family activities such as living room, reading room, exercise room, etc...
The living room provides sweeping views of mountain vistas.
A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
The original floor plan and design elements remain—from the concrete block fireplace to the restored sconces. The vaulted ceiling is made from western red cedar.
The cozy lower level living space houses the home's second fireplace.
A highly curated collection of artwork adorns the vibrant lobby, which is richly textured with dark woods, lush jewel-toned velvets, brass, and leather. A work by Jesse Mockrin hangs above the hearth.
The skylights in the hotel's lobby were old, dirty, and "a little bit decrepit," according to Goldstein. The updated space is filled with light and buzzing with creativity.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors conveys a clean, contemporary, and serene vibe within the open-plan common areas.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
living area
living area
Vintage pieces of both modern and more traditional styles are incorporated into the space.
The curved shape of the sofa and its lush texture make for a modern but inviting seat.
Steel “waterfall” style shaped staircase, visually unattached, allows unobstructed view of the entire living space.
Sliding glass doors integrate internal and exterior spaces, allowing a full use of the terrain.
12