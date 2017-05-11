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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/lighting : wall

Living Room Shelves Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Feeling the squeeze from Hong Kong's affordable housing crisis, James Law of James Law Cybertecture turns to a surprising new micro-housing solution.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
A view through to the kitchen from the parlor floor's living and dining area.
The husband-and-wife duo gave the 500-square-foot space a complete overhaul, from rewiring electricity to refinishing the wood flooring.
The child’s bedroom loft is situated on a split level and overlooks the living area.
The master suite features a sitting area and timber built-ins. “Our team of trim carpenters practically lived in the house for a year,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “The value of built-ins is multifaceted, and it runs from the ephemeral to the most pragmatic.”
Like all of the restored structures, the interior of the school house features a modern and bright aesthetic. The cottages range in size from one bedroom up to a nine-bedroom main house.
A built-in sofa situated in a glass bump-out in the wall converts to a bed.
Floating wood shelves accent the fireplace wall and link to the nearby kitchen.
Built-in shelving in the ground-floor living area provides ample storage for books and records. “This is my favourite chair, where I like to sit and watch the fire or read a book,” says the owner.
The main living area on the ground floor has 20-foot-high ceilings and an open floor plan. The high ceilings allow the 395-square-foot home to feel expansive, light, and breezy. In cold weather, the owner grows seedlings by the south-facing windows.
A spiral stair at the center of the living space leads downstairs to the lower "basement" level. The small spiral stair was the only solution for code-compliant vertical circulation in a house with such a small footprint. The alternative would have involved building a "saddlebag" onto the side of the house to create a traditional stair run, which would have exceeded the budget.
Now, the kitchen sits at the front of the building, and the counter runs beneath the preserved windows. Built-in shelves frame the view.
From the start, the clients wanted their home to have a "barn look," honoring the agrarian vernacular of the built environment around them. Interior walls and ceilings are clad in local pine, with a paint treatment to remove the yellow from the wood.
2020 is canceled due to the Coronavirus—but here’s your opportunity to take advantage of time spent at home.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
David Liddicoat and Sophie Goldhill, the couple behind architecture practice Liddicoat & Goldhill, built their four-story, asymmetrical home topped with a steeply slanted roof on a narrow, irregularly shaped site within London's Victoria Park neighbourhood. It flaunts ample glazing and a mix of textures like exposed brickwork, stainless steel, and Rhodesian mahogany.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
The interiors are compact and feature abundant, built-in storage. This room faces out onto the spa that anchors the swimming pool on the north side of the home.
Custom-built from the ground up, a 360-square-foot tiny house on wheels is an affordable, off-grid paradise for a family of three in Hawaii.
In the living room, tall leaning shelves frame handcrafted artwork. A geometric bronze coffee tables complements the green velvet sectional, which offers plenty of space to gather.
A view down onto the soaring living room.
Having served as her birthplace and childhood home where her parents and grandparents lived, the 1953 apartment that a client asked Brazilian studio Cupertino Arquitetura to renovate was steeped in family history.
The sofa is by Petter Skogstad for Cremme.
A canopy of original terra-cotta tiles flows along the barrel-vaulted ceilings, which stretch across the entire width of the new living room and kitchen.
Living Area
Living Area
"I based the whole palette off the orange wall sconces," says Robin, who purchased the lights off Ebay from Denmark.
A cozy, library-like reading area lies just off the dining area. The wood-burning fireplace has a gas starter.
A thin wood shelf provides a workspace beside the stove.
Natural materials blend with contemporary furnishings in this unique, open living space.
What began as a stark room with pale-yellow walls and beige carpet is now a plush reading area.
The living room is chic and polished, but still exudes a masculine vibe.
Australian firm Archiblox designed the world's first carbon-positive prefab with interiors filled with sustainably sourced plywood with formaldehyde- and VOC-free finishes.
The focal point of the room is "Thunder Face" by Paul Fuentes, a David Bowie-inspired print that features the model Ronja Okane as a 21st-century superhero. The fabric on the walls, ceiling, and furniture were sourced from Gaston and Daniela.
A purposeful nook for storing coats and taking off shoes is lined with vertical subway tile. The brick floor elegantly meets the pistachio green tile floor, which helps to define the alcove from the main space.
A staircase leads to Kell's loft.
“I loved the challenge of planning a fully functional home on a 32 ft x 8.5 ft trailer. I knew I wanted to include all of the basic living spaces that you would find in a conventional home: kitchen, living room, bathroom, two enclosed bedrooms, a laundry area, and storage spaces,” explains Kell.
The cozy parlor-floor living room is anchored by a fireplace from the Dutch company Rais.
Stonco wall-mounted lights and WAC lighting add an industrial touch to the bright and airy living room. The floor lamp is by Ligne Roset.
The floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto the stone terrace and provide a strong connection with the outdoors.
Within, the curving interiors are spread loosely across five levels.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
The light-filled welcome area features an open library, seating, and a zen garden.
The living room opens to a spacious outdoor deck.
Feature Wall-The dark gigantic rough-wood-textured wall, TV Wall and Bangkok skyline.
Unité d'Habitation in Marseille, France
The in-between spaces between the walls of glass and the wooden shutters become exterior living spaces.
A banquette wraps around two sides of this living room, where artwork by Sydney artist Sonny Day on a hinged panel hides the entertainment systems.
The walls of the space are clad in plywood.
The interior of the tree house is made up of a set of informal spaces, including a loft on the top floor.
The Books and Records Library
View from the entrance to the Living Room
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