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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/lighting : table

Living Room Shelves Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

p. 158-163 SHAI AKRAM &amp; ANDREW HAYTHORNTHWAITE – CONVERTED WORKSHOP, Stoke Newington, London, U.K.
Nicholas Beggs and Joyce Prestes in the living area of their new home in São Paulo. The ’70s property was redesigned by Arkitito. The rug on the floor, by Rodrigo Ohtake, complements the bright yellow wall in the background.
Oiled birch veneer lines the entire interior. Instead of the staircase, a ladder leads up to the loft where a skylight brings more light into the home. Situated on either side of the bathroom entry, closets make up for the storage lost by removing the stair.
The shelving unit is one of the bespoke furniture pieces Hayon created for the apartment.
If you have the time, it's also a good idea to remove all the items from your cabinets, wardrobes, and dressers to clean the insides with a rag that has been dampened with mild soapy water.
"I always knew there had to be a sight line from the living room to the kitchen, all the way to the back of the house," says Alex. "That really opened up everything [like], ‘Oh, yeah, this is the way it's supposed to be.’"
Rossi kept important features of the old home throughout, such as the built-ins, fireplace, and original floors.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
A view down from the loft into the expansive space. Rafters and joists frame the pitched roof, while built-in cabinetry runs down both sides of the open living and dining room.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
Boiserie panels made of zebrawood create a cozy nook in the main living area and also form a picture rail to display the client’s art collection.
Many of the pieces were designed by Elrod and custom made specifically for the home.
The revamped loft has a Sunflower clock by Irving Harper for George Nelson Associates atop bookshelves built by John. A Finn Juhl side table appears here and in the living room.
The uninterrupted use of concrete throughout the interior creates a sense of fluidity between spaces.
In the study, an Anglepoise lamp complements the custom drapes by Moon Fabrics.
The open floor plan, which blends dining and living spaces, is ideal for family or friendly gatherings. The 20-foot ceilings give the home a loft-like feel.
The den.
Primary colors and straight lines fuse together in this bold apartment. A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
Artwork by Bruno Dunley.
Pascali Semerdjian designed the sofa and bookcase, while Sergio Rodrigues designed the armchairs.
Apartment VLP by Pascali Semerdjian Architects
In the living room, a Croft House sofa cozies up to a Casamidy coffee table and leather-wrapped Remnant Stools from Cuffhome.
Cozy textures like rattan and fur give each apartment complex a homely feel.
An additional sitting area is wrapped in warm wood.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
The residence was designed by Piercy & Company. It's one of five penthouses in The Helios' "Architect's Series," which invited different architecture studios to design high-end homes.
The view from the kitchen.
Light from outdoors streams into one of the atmospheric interior spaces.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
A red Crosley turntable sits on top of a custom shelving unit in the living room. The use of primary colors, also seen in the yellow Stool 60 by Alvar Aalto, is a nod to the Bauhaus, says Luise.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
To make the living area feel much more open and comfortable, the architects created minmal service areas are hidden when the batipin-plwood panels are closed.
The integrity of the house’s midcentury spirit are expressed in its tongue-and-groove construction, clerestory windows, exposed posts and beams, and vaulted ceilings. Concrete block, redwood siding, Douglas fir plywood fit-outs create a warm and textured material contrast.
As a historically important building that continues to express the design vision of its architect, the house is Mills Act-eligible with potential for substantial reduction in annual property taxes.
Exposed beams and shoji screens, which conceal the dining area, add to the home's charming character.
On the other side of the sitting room is a small courtyard, framed by internal glazing and accessed via a glazed side-door.
The living room is bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling glazing and a crisp white wall.
The bed is attached to the ceiling and hangs on a platform two meters above the floor. Elevating the bed allows the main living areas and storage to be tucked below.
In lieu of a checkerboard effect, Kovel kept his carpet squares all vibrantly verdant. With the bamboo cabinets and countertops the whole space has a pastoral feel. “I wanted it to be like the Bradys’ backyard,” he says.
Studio Adjective's new residential project for a lovely couple with a new born child at Dragon's Range, Hong Kong. With a spectacular view of natural greens, we hope to blend in the interior naturally with it and extend the natural lights further into the apartment. The corridor, bedrooms and foyer are rearranged to enhance the flow of space. www.adj.com.hk @studioadjective
Photo courtesy of Tobias Laarmann
Open shelves and sleek cupboards line one wall of the living room. The floor-to-ceiling glass door leads to the exterior courtyard, which is bounded by the perforated brick wall.
Typical of bungalows, the entrance leads straight into the living room.
This half of the living room opens to the dining room area.
two sofas are placed back
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
The dark woodwork added to the appreciation of the home's Hudson River views.
Room 1, located on the 2nd floor, blends industrial detailing with exposed brick walls, polished concrete floors, rich textile finishes, and a custom walnut bed.
Living Room Looking into Entry Way
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