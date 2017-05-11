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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/lighting : floor

Living Room Shelves Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Simple storage and floating shelves flank the fireplace. A Moroso sofa sits with tables from BluDot.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
Oiled birch veneer lines the entire interior. Instead of the staircase, a ladder leads up to the loft where a skylight brings more light into the home. Situated on either side of the bathroom entry, closets make up for the storage lost by removing the stair.
Everything brought to the island must be transported by boat or barge, so furniture is minimal. Carsten purchased the 1960 Rais wood stove more than a decade ago with the intention of using it in a cabin one day.
The open-plan living area features a hanging fireplace. The space wraps around a central core containing the new oak staircase, bathroom, and storage.
San Francisco–based Michael Hennessey Architecture paid homage to Eichler's affinity for open spaces by reconfiguring the living area on the upper floor and moving the kitchen to organically connect the rooms.
If you have the time, it's also a good idea to remove all the items from your cabinets, wardrobes, and dressers to clean the insides with a rag that has been dampened with mild soapy water.
The rumpus room on the lowest level opens out to the pool deck and features a Boyd floor lamp from Australian brand Jardan, and a Nebula Nine sofa by Diesel Creative Team for Moroso.
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
The Bracy Cottage — Living Room
Alex painted the wall behind the mahogany built-in unit the color Messenger Bag by Sherwin Williams, a green that echoes the foliage outside. The concrete side tables are from the Kreten Series by Souda.
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
King worked with London-based designers Harris & Harris to have the custom furniture pieces manufactured locally. "The sculptural forms of the chairs are made from a light plywood that complements the room's interior," the architect says.
When the glass doors are pocketed, the gardens seem to flow through the library.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
David Liddicoat and Sophie Goldhill, the couple behind architecture practice Liddicoat & Goldhill, built their four-story, asymmetrical home topped with a steeply slanted roof on a narrow, irregularly shaped site within London's Victoria Park neighbourhood. It flaunts ample glazing and a mix of textures like exposed brickwork, stainless steel, and Rhodesian mahogany.
The glass-block siding offsets the pine and floods the living areas with plenty of natural light.
"The interior walls are covered in pine boards that offer a sense of coziness, warmth and a delicate feeling of home," Arango says.
A home near Rye, England, opens onto a deck through a Sunflex door. The living room features a sofa by Terence Woodgate, 620 chairs by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, and an Oluce Atollo 239 lamp by Vico Magistretti. The wood-burning fireplace sits along one wall in the room, with a bright orange flue acting as a sculptural focal point.
A view down from the loft into the expansive space. Rafters and joists frame the pitched roof, while built-in cabinetry runs down both sides of the open living and dining room.
An ingenious small-space solution turns a wall into a sitting area.
In lieu of a casserole, we propose gifting these colorful toys, soothing balms, and adorable accessories to your family, friends, and acquaintances who are totally ready to rock parenthood—but could maybe use a little help.
Floor lamps by Habitat and Muuto light up the living room; the gray Can armchairs are by Hay. Here and in the kitchen, the ceiling’s plaster coat was removed to reveal the concrete underneath.
Rich textured wood paneling lines the living room walls, contrasting nicely against the polished concrete floors.
Strategically placed windows allow ample natural light to illuminate the single-story interior.
A leather sofa, brass floor lamp, and wood coffee table in Carter's work studio.
A cozy, library-like reading area lies just off the dining area. The wood-burning fireplace has a gas starter.
The former dining room was converted into a sitting nook just off the living room, which the family now affectionately refers to as the "parlor.
The den.
Natural materials blend with contemporary furnishings in this unique, open living space.
The "library under the stars" features thousands of old books plucked from antique shops.
Agora Fukuoka Hilltop Hotel &amp; Spa in Fukuoka, Japan
Finding a wheelchair accessible home in New York City can be a challenge, but after a diving accident left David Carmel paralyzed from the waist down, Carmel knew he was looking for a home that was "accessible but not institutional." Working with Della Valle Bernheimer, they made an apartment that is both beautiful and accessible, with a lightweight sliding wall that closes off the bedroom from the living area.
The energy-efficient Dickerman Residence by Richard Pedranti Architect boasts warm wood ceilings, midcentury-inspired furnishings, and a stately stone fireplace.
Materials enhance this natural connection, reflecting the silvery hues of the overcast sky of the Pacific Northwest and tying the building to the forest floor.
Moving into a smaller home forced designer Eilat Dar to evaluate what was necessary. Adopting a minimalist aesthetic, the M Apartment makes use of every inch of space.
The living lounge looks down to the kitchen.
Cozy textures like rattan and fur give each apartment complex a homely feel.
Stonco wall-mounted lights and WAC lighting add an industrial touch to the bright and airy living room. The floor lamp is by Ligne Roset.
The view from the kitchen.
Subtle lighting gives the living room a cozy glow at night.
On the upper level is an attic leisure space that can be used as a home theatre.
The open-plan interiors are flooded with natural light, which streams through a wall of east-facing windows to the clerestory that step up and down with the design.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
Elements of the American West blend with natural materials and rich textures to create a warm, welcoming retreat that celebrates great design.
When the husband-and-wife team behind Austin-based Co(X)ist Studio set out to remodel their 1962 ranch-style house, they wanted to update it to suit their modern lifestyles—as well as demonstrate the design sensibilities of their young firm. The original home was dim, compartmentalized, and disconnected from the outdoors. Architects Frank and Megan Lin opened up the floor plan, created an addition, and built an expansive back porch, using several reclaimed materials in the process.
The living room, positioned centrally on the second floor, has access to both the private backyard and northern city views.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
The perforated structure enables ample light penetration, allowing the owners to look out to the street while still maintaining their privacy.
The Living room
A Bensen chair and shelves, along with a Diurne carpet from Salari, sit in the den.
Unité d'Habitation in Marseille, France
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