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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/furniture : storage

Living Room Shelves Storage Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
p. 158-163 SHAI AKRAM &amp; ANDREW HAYTHORNTHWAITE – CONVERTED WORKSHOP, Stoke Newington, London, U.K.
A woodstove by Stuv is anchored by a bookshelf and firewood storage.
Simple storage and floating shelves flank the fireplace. A Moroso sofa sits with tables from BluDot.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old-growth redwood. The vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs were sourced from Slow Roads. “We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,” explains Nick, who worked with San Francisco company Hardesty Dwyer &amp; Co. on the upholstery. The Noguchi pendant light is vintage, and the orb sconces were sourced from In Common With.
In the living room, the built-in daybed was fabricated by Michael Mellon and Benjamin Winslow out of old growth redwood. The rugs are vintage Japanese and Turkish rugs sourced from Slow Roads. "We chose the green fabric for the daybeds because we wanted it to be retro looking,
The exposed brick of the fireplace was painted the same as the walls, Chantilly Lace by Benjamin Moore, used throughout. The Emil Dresser by Pinch, a piece the couple bought as they fleshed out their aesthetic, now has a designated place in the room.
All the new built-in cabinetry floats a few inches off the ground and below the ceiling, adding light and shadow, so as not to make the 715-square-foot apartment feel confining.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
Windowsills were extended to do double-duty, and also function as bookshelves.
Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
Oiled birch veneer lines the entire interior. Instead of the staircase, a ladder leads up to the loft where a skylight brings more light into the home. Situated on either side of the bathroom entry, closets make up for the storage lost by removing the stair.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
“I consider light to actually be one of the materials here,” says Losada-Amor. Skylights (including one in the shower) offer ventilation as well as light.
The renovated living room gave the space a splash of white, icluding a fireplace makeover, but retained the original red oak floors.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
The kitchen and dining space lead to a sunken lounge anchored by a fireplace built with stone from Sydney-based provider Eco Outdoor. Art by Bobby Clark hangs above a sofa from HK Living accented with pillows from Città Design. The rugs are from Armadillo &amp; Co.
Living room
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
With the bed and desk tucked away, there’s more room to move about in the shipping container.
The living room displays ceramics from Artisafire, a South African nonprofit pottery studio.
A vintage Kartell table and seating fills the living area.
A view through to the kitchen from the parlor floor's living and dining area.
The couple's home features a living space that opens out to a terrace overlooking a leafy street in Waterloo. It's filled with a carefully curated collection of furniture, objects, and artwork by local brands and designers that celebrate Australian creativity.
Berube introduced the owners to Jan Kath rugs when they couldn't find vintage carpets they liked. It was love at first sight. "I've been waiting my whole life to find these,
Berube's starting point was the continuous wall of black millwork clad in a solid matte surface by Fenix. "We decided on a dark palette to work with the exterior,
The wood stove heats the cabin efficiently in winter. The seating nook beside it doubles as wood storage.
Living Room with Fireplace, Raked Ceilings & Concrete Rendered Credenza
“The clients’ main priorities in their lives consisted of: their kids, their friends, their food,” says the firm. “We knew we had to knock down the wall that separated the kitchen from the living room to create one big, open space - this immediately created ease of flow.”
The apartment's entry is flanked by the living room on one side and the kitchen on the other.
A large wood dresser provides added storage in the living area, where shiplap walls and birch paneling on the ceiling lend warmth and texture.
A broad skylight assists in brightening the lower-level space.
Joshua drew inspiration from the storage cubbies on ships for the shipping container home’s cabinetry.
The design team sprayed the metal structure’s inner walls with thermal insulation. Then they framed the interior with studs and clad it in spruce plywood.
Design elements like white beadboard and brass hardware give the tugboat's interior a classic nautical vibe.
Floor-to-ceiling glass melds the tiny building with its surroundings, while nine-foot-tall ceilings give it a spacious feel.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
The child’s bedroom loft is situated on a split level and overlooks the living area.
The master suite features a sitting area and timber built-ins. “Our team of trim carpenters practically lived in the house for a year,” says architect Nicholas Fiore. “The value of built-ins is multifaceted, and it runs from the ephemeral to the most pragmatic.”
An eclectic collection of artwork, objects, and furniture adds warmth to the interior and evokes a real sense of the couple’s personalities. The layering of these objects over the industrial architecture creates a texturally rich interior that can be read as a tapestry of the couple's life together.
The Bracy Cottage — Living Room
Living Room
A collaboration between YUN Architecture and interior designer Penelope August, a renovated, 19th-century townhouse with landmark status used to be an egg and poultry distributor. Now virtually unrecognizable, the parlor floor is the home's open-plan living area. A formerly defunct fireplace was reactivated and clad with a custom-made, limestone mantle.
On one side of the house, a white central staircase leads to a split-level landing the Robertsons call "the reading room." "We needed a place to hang out and for the kids to read," explains owner Vivi Nguyen-Robertson. Awaiting the birth of the couple's son, she relaxes in a built-in reading nook in the library.
“The main living spaces, flowing from the central courtyard, fold down with the stepped concrete floor,” says Fox. “Plywood joinery and an off-form concrete ceiling anchor and harmonize.”
Alex painted the wall behind the mahogany built-in unit the color Messenger Bag by Sherwin Williams, a green that echoes the foliage outside. The concrete side tables are from the Kreten Series by Souda.
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