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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/furniture : console tables

Living Room Shelves Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
“Decoration is something that fascinates me,” says Carolina. “Mixing old with modern works very well for me, so I have my great-grandmother's bed, but the dining room has Philippe Starck chairs.”
For the living room, Caroline chose lounge chairs from Australia’s Barnaby Lane, a coffee table from Sobu, Maiden Home sofas, and a Moroccan rug from Muima.
"Also check the basement for radon in the winter,” she says. “Radon levels tend to be higher when it’s cold, and if you have to trench the floor, it is better to do it before you fill your basement with stuff.”
The child’s bedroom loft is situated on a split level and overlooks the living area.
An extra bedroom was opened up to create more room for activities.
Resident Manon van der Zwaal’s home exemplifies the open design and natural materials common to all 30 structures.
Floor-to-ceiling shelves and storage bookend a cabinet that conceals the television.
Raj and Watts extended the fireplace column to the ceiling to highlight the room’s expansive scale, and had it coated in concrete plaster. It was important to retain the wood-burning fireplace—a rarity in the city—but “we wanted to re-clad it in a material that also spoke to the industrial past of the building,” says Raj.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
Removing the partition wall makes it so the entire living space benefits from the natural light that comes through the floor-to-ceiling glass in the living room, increasing the sense of indoor-outdoor flow throughout. A sofa from Article is joined by art from Lynne Millar for Juniper Print Shop and a vintage credenza.
The white marble table that sits behind the sofa had a past life as the former kitchen countertop. The ceiling moldings are original.
Rossi kept important features of the old home throughout, such as the built-ins, fireplace, and original floors.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
The kitchen looks out onto a large dining area and family room. Built-in bookcases flank one side of the space, while the opposite end is capped by expansive windows looking out onto the patio and garden.
Floor-to-ceiling glass walls invite warm natural light into the 1,664-square-foot interior.
Living/dining area
The open floor plan, which blends dining and living spaces, is ideal for family or friendly gatherings. The 20-foot ceilings give the home a loft-like feel.
Primary colors and straight lines fuse together in this bold apartment. A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
A staircase leads to Kell's loft.
“I loved the challenge of planning a fully functional home on a 32 ft x 8.5 ft trailer. I knew I wanted to include all of the basic living spaces that you would find in a conventional home: kitchen, living room, bathroom, two enclosed bedrooms, a laundry area, and storage spaces,” explains Kell.
Full-height windows provide the living room with lots of natural lighting. A generous fireplace anchors the room.
A full-height wall of glass brings additional natural light into the open-plan living area. The step down creates a cozy divide in the space.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
The residence was designed by Piercy & Company. It's one of five penthouses in The Helios' "Architect's Series," which invited different architecture studios to design high-end homes.
The view from the kitchen.
This built-in seating area backs a dividing wall that sets off the kitchen and faces a brick inlay fireplace.
Light from outdoors streams into one of the atmospheric interior spaces.
Located in Portola Valley, California, this renovation of a William Wurster Ranch house began with a study of the home’s history. Inspired by original photos of the 1950s home, the renovation refreshed its significant architectural past without detracting from its Wurster essence.
"Originally the living room was on the first floor, but we moved it to the second floor so that this area would enjoy more daylight and wind," says Sumiou Mizumoto, director of Alts Design Office.
Feature Wall-The dark gigantic rough-wood-textured wall, TV Wall and Bangkok skyline.
Exposed beams and shoji screens, which conceal the dining area, add to the home's charming character.
In lieu of a checkerboard effect, Kovel kept his carpet squares all vibrantly verdant. With the bamboo cabinets and countertops the whole space has a pastoral feel. “I wanted it to be like the Bradys’ backyard,” he says.
Family Room
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
Open shelves and sleek cupboards line one wall of the living room. The floor-to-ceiling glass door leads to the exterior courtyard, which is bounded by the perforated brick wall.
Typical of bungalows, the entrance leads straight into the living room.
A great sense of space occupies the main volume of the home.
Details of the living room.
Subsequently, the home integrates a strong sense of the outdoors throughout.
The home is airy and bright—enveloped in natural lighting thanks to large expanses of glass and clerestory windows.
The spacious living room opens to the dining area which sits off the kitchen.
A wall of portraits pays tribute to Lolo’s ancestors. “All the men in my father’s family were called Joseph Honoré,” he says, “but my mother wanted to call me Laurent, after her brother.” The family tradition prevailed, but his mother insisted on calling him Lolo (pronounced Lu-lu).
The living room is furnished with a Vita modular shelving system from MDF Italia, a Lili coffee table by Add Interior, and a custom sofa by Linea P International. The Dot cushions are by Hay.
Furniture throughout the house echoes the soft materiality of the architectural details, which include original pine floorboards refinished with lye and wood soap. The music room armchair and footstool are vintage, from Ercol; the blue-gray Grasshopper floor lamp is by Greta Grossman from Gubi.
The Rod XL sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani joins custom nesting tables, also designed by Di Stefano and Bongiorni and fabricated by Motta, in the refreshed living room.
Living room to front court
Details