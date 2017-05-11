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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/furniture : bar

Living Room Shelves Bar Design Photos and Ideas

Design elements like white beadboard and brass hardware give the tugboat's interior a classic nautical vibe.
The interior of the bubblewrap addition.
A fully stocked bar is located in the basement, along with a wine cellar.
The original living room was converted into an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a living room that can be reconfigured into a bedroom. The use of natural materials and the large windows that flood the space with natural light and frame the views make the small space feel bright and airy.
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.
The informal side entrance leads right into the open living space, which hosts a family room, dining room, and kitchen.
The bold form of the roofline and the geometric windows were balanced with a streamlined approach to the interior, which is composed of light-washed oak floors and white-painted boards at the ceiling.
Founded by three couples in Portland, Oregon in 2014, Tiny Heirloom designs tiny homes including this flexible model called The Goose. Most models feature a lofted bedroom and an open kitchen; The Goose, because of the use of a gooseneck trailer, actually features a second floor.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
The interior stonework echoes the exterior, so that it feels as though the structure has been carved from the hillside.
The cedar-clad interior provides protection from the sun and orients views towards the ocean.
Ample storage is provided in the kitchen area and the steps leading up to the bed.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
The living spaces are orientated to the north, while the bedrooms have been placed in the south of the home.
Cradle-to-cradle certified carpet from the Shaw Group adds a warm layer in the living room.
Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design.
The living room features a double-height ceiling and anchored by the dual indoor-outdoor fireplace.
The dark woodwork added to the appreciation of the home's Hudson River views.
Media Room
Common space
Living room