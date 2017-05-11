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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/floors : travertine

Living Room Shelves Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Different shades of brown can bring a calm, earthy feel to living rooms and studies.
Feature Wall-The dark gigantic rough-wood-textured wall, TV Wall and Bangkok skyline.
In this view of the living room, the landscaped courtyard is visible. "External spaces become an extension of living zones, maximizing the usable area of the site and contributing to the sense of generosity of space," the architects explain.