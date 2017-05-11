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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/floors : terra cotta tile

Living Room Shelves Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Designed by Marià Castelló Architecture, Es Pou is a home for a young couple that live full time on the Mediterranean island of Formentera. The firm brought the warm colors of the surrounding oat and wheat fields inside by way of pressed terra-cotta tiles on the floors and Catalan <i>boveda</i> ceiling arches. In keeping with the project’s hyperlocal intent, the firm sourced simple rattan and wood furniture from Formentera artisans.
View of wardrobe corridor with cupboard and studio in the living room
Reds are great for designers and homeowners who want to be courageous with color. In fact, Frank Lloyd Wright's favorite shade was Cherokee Red. He used it throughout his residential projects, often covering entire floors with it.
The dark woodwork added to the appreciation of the home's Hudson River views.