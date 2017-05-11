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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/floors : porcelain tile

Living Room Shelves Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Living room to study
The light-filled, open-plan living and entertaining spaces feature double-height ceilings and a variety of bespoke built-ins.
The dining table is the Bonaldo Tracks table, while the dining bench is from IKEA. The window seat provides additional seating.
Living Room