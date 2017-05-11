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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/floors : plywood

Living Room Shelves Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

After purchasing a decrepit 1971 Airstream Sovereign for less than $5,000, Seattle-based couple Natasha Lawyer and Brett Bashaw completed a DIY overhaul of the 200-square-foot trailer for approximately $22,000. The daybed area in the front of the Airstream transitions into a small kitchen with a bathroom, while a sleeping area with a king-size bed occupies the rear.
Regan worked with architect Joe Simmons and several tradespeople on the home.