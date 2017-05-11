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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/floors : linoleum

Living Room Shelves Linoleum Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Primary colors and straight lines fuse together in this bold apartment. A Cosmorelax Essex sofa sits in the living area, along with Maxalto Fulgens armchairs.
This built-in seating area backs a dividing wall that sets off the kitchen and faces a brick inlay fireplace.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
To make the living area feel much more open and comfortable, the architects created minmal service areas are hidden when the batipin-plwood panels are closed.
The picture wall is adorned with images collected from family, colleagues, and estate sales. ”I kill plants, so cacti are our friends,” Peter says of the succulents along the low table behind the Design Within Reach sofa, just over which an Established & Sons Font clock keeps time.