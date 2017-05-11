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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/floors : laminate

Living Room Shelves Laminate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Windowsills were extended to do double-duty, and also function as bookshelves.
The wood stove heats the cabin efficiently in winter. The seating nook beside it doubles as wood storage.
"Our living room is a mixture of new, thrifted, and handmade pieces," Shaffer says. "We made the coffee table; the top lifts up on hinges so we can use it to eat or put our laptops on it."
Reveals at the ceiling highlight the wooden roof detail in this Taiwan apartment remodel.