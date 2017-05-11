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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/floors : concrete

Living Room Shelves Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the living area, a cedar storage unit made by Grant features a five-by-five-foot sliding panel that conceals shelving and the television. “It’s a way to make it feel less like a TV room during the day,” Beer says. The sunken sofa—a throwback to the residents’ childhoods in the 1970s— is from the Houdini collection by King Living. The dining chairs were a secondhand purchase.
The architects incorporated sustainably sourced parota wood into the living room’s sunken seating area. The Turn Tall side table is from Blu Dot, and the pillows are from West Elm.
A mezzanine loft level provides extra floor space without increasing the home's footprint. Built-in bookshelves double as a guardrail for the lofted work space, accessed by a built-in ladder.
In the new living area, a brick plinth is positioned at just the right height for sitting. It extrudes out into the garden to serve as an outdoor bench.
The open-plan living area features a hanging fireplace. The space wraps around a central core containing the new oak staircase, bathroom, and storage.
The living room displays ceramics from Artisafire, a South African nonprofit pottery studio.
A vintage Kartell table and seating fills the living area.
“The clients’ main priorities in their lives consisted of: their kids, their friends, their food,” says the firm. “We knew we had to knock down the wall that separated the kitchen from the living room to create one big, open space - this immediately created ease of flow.”
“We always joke that we will establish a religion, but we are not super-weird people or intellectuals. We are boring couples with kids who were open to something different,
The child’s bedroom loft is situated on a split level and overlooks the living area.
The living space features glazed walls that look out over the garage and through the warehouse-style space toward the library. The couple’s collection of objets d’art are displayed on built-in shelves throughout the home, such as this one that wraps around a fireplace.
An eclectic collection of artwork, objects, and furniture adds warmth to the interior and evokes a real sense of the couple’s personalities. The layering of these objects over the industrial architecture creates a texturally rich interior that can be read as a tapestry of the couple's life together.
The rumpus room on the lowest level opens out to the pool deck and features a Boyd floor lamp from Australian brand Jardan, and a Nebula Nine sofa by Diesel Creative Team for Moroso.
A tall, thatched ceiling of dried palm leaves in the combined kitchen and living area facilitates natural ventilation.
The living area, which is open to the kitchen and adjacent to the courtyard, features a built-in concrete daybed with a large red cushion.
The Bracy Cottage — Living Room
“The main living spaces, flowing from the central courtyard, fold down with the stepped concrete floor,” says Fox. “Plywood joinery and an off-form concrete ceiling anchor and harmonize.”
Inside, workaday concrete floors contrast with the home's clean lines and soft touches.
A three-seater Ella sofa and footrest in Vega Anthracit by Sofacompany anchor the living room. The steel coffee table is by Lim and the rug is from Coral &amp; Hive. The shelving and cabinets are custom from Holz Cabinetry. The lamp is from Vamp and the lampshade is from Skinny laMinx. The chairs are from Chair Crazy and the television is from Samsung.
An opposite view of the living area shows a small dining area in the corner.
The airy feeling is accentuated by painted white walls and white ceramic roof tiles that are visible on the ceiling. The tile motif was adapted from Portuguese colonial architecture and remains prominent in the region. The custom two-sided sofa is by Atelier Branco.
The family room couch is tucked into a nook to create a cozy retreat that still has views past the atrium to the backyard and kitchen.
Floating wood shelves accent the fireplace wall and link to the nearby kitchen.
Removing the partition wall makes it so the entire living space benefits from the natural light that comes through the floor-to-ceiling glass in the living room, increasing the sense of indoor-outdoor flow throughout. A sofa from Article is joined by art from Lynne Millar for Juniper Print Shop and a vintage credenza.
The glazed wall separating the apartment from the street was required, since the code otherwise requires the street front to be occupied by businesses.
The Adrian Pearsall sofa was sourced from The Swanky Abode on 1st Dibs, and the fire tools are also from the Sunshine Shop, a local vintage store.
David Liddicoat and Sophie Goldhill, the couple behind architecture practice Liddicoat & Goldhill, built their four-story, asymmetrical home topped with a steeply slanted roof on a narrow, irregularly shaped site within London's Victoria Park neighbourhood. It flaunts ample glazing and a mix of textures like exposed brickwork, stainless steel, and Rhodesian mahogany.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
A view down from the loft into the expansive space. Rafters and joists frame the pitched roof, while built-in cabinetry runs down both sides of the open living and dining room.
The interiors are compact and feature abundant, built-in storage. This room faces out onto the spa that anchors the swimming pool on the north side of the home.
In the living area and kitchen, materials such as concrete and ceramic tiles were chosen for affordability and durability. The angled skylight above the living room provides a void in the slab that could be utilized for a stair or ladder should a third story need to be added in the future.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
The open-plan residential floor has been designed so that it can be easily adapted in the future. The joinery between the bedroom and the living space offers privacy without completely separating the two areas.
The Stovax freestanding wood fire in the living room is used to heat the home. The concrete floor provides thermal mass, which helps maintain thermal stability.
A built-in window seat across from the kitchen gives guests a spot to sit close to the cooking action.
The living room is the meeting point between old and new, marked by the ornate Victorian detail at the threshold.
The family room across from the open bedroom features a Nelson Bubble Globe pendant, IKEA Alseda floor stools, and an heirloom tapestry wall hanging.
A wooden "curtain," designed by Mill and fabricated by John Hiser, divides the penthouse from the roof deck and redirects light. "I am obsessed with looking at these plywood forms at various times of day," says Mill, "from early morning at 5 a.m. to early evenings when the sun goes down. The light play is pure spatial poetry for me." A marble sculpture by Manuel Neri anchors the area.
Rich textured wood paneling lines the living room walls, contrasting nicely against the polished concrete floors.
Strategically placed windows allow ample natural light to illuminate the single-story interior.
The uninterrupted use of concrete throughout the interior creates a sense of fluidity between spaces.
Built-in furniture extends throughout the home.
The den.
One of the sitting areas in the lobby immersed in plants and natural light.
Natural materials blend with contemporary furnishings in this unique, open living space.
Agora Fukuoka Hilltop Hotel &amp; Spa in Fukuoka, Japan
Pascali Semerdjian designed the sofa and bookcase, while Sergio Rodrigues designed the armchairs.
Apartment VLP by Pascali Semerdjian Architects
The only new furniture items were a pair of couches that a were a gift from O’Reilly’s grandmother when they moved in.
Brick paving crosses the threshold, blurring the boundary between inside and out.
Another cozy reading nook takes advantage of natural light.
"The language of the walls is consistent with the language of the cabinetry, so that there might be an elegant reading of each room, without the distinction of wall, cabinet, and furniture," says the firm.
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