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All Photos/living/furniture : shelves/fireplace : gas burning

Living Room Shelves Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Yellow vinyl floor tile defines the new living room and keeps the interior from veering too industrial. “You need to offset the brick with something simple,” says Tom. “Otherwise, you get too many textures.” The lights and coffee table were found at local vintage stores.
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
Living Room with Fireplace, Raked Ceilings & Concrete Rendered Credenza
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
A cozy, library-like reading area lies just off the dining area. The wood-burning fireplace has a gas starter.
The Atrium Townhome by Robitaille Curtis has a 32-foot atrium with a skylight running the full width of the house. The third story features a net “floor” at the top of the atrium that turns the void into a dramatic play surface adjacent to the kid’s bedrooms. The use of a net in this location precludes the need for guardrails and opens the floor plan to unimpeded views to and from the third floor. Riggers from Cirque du Soleil provided and installed the trapeze net.
Stonco wall-mounted lights and WAC lighting add an industrial touch to the bright and airy living room. The floor lamp is by Ligne Roset.
The floor-to-ceiling windows are made from tempered glass that can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees. The windows provide stunning views from the Sunset Strip to the ocean.
The living room and dining room were originally separated by a central fireplace, which interior designer Nicole Hollis removed to create this great room. She installed a modern, custom eight-foot-long open gas fireplace in the living room, equipped with sensors that automatically turn it off when someone gets too near to the flames.
Interior designer Anne Sophie Goneau gave an apartment in a former factory a bright makeover. The minimal gas fireplace is from Ortal, acting as a focal point in the room, complete with integrated shelving.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
The layout includes an open-plan living room, dining area, and kitchen, along with one bedroom, and two bathrooms.
From the open-plan living and dining area to the adjoining bedroom, the owner can enjoy spectacular views of the sea.
A great way to spend the day reading a book.
Tongue-and-groove Piccolo oak flooring is used throughout the home to create continuity between the existing house and the new extension. The gas fireplace is by Clean Face.
Classic built-in tete-a-tete sits beneath custom shelves and lighting.