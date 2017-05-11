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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/lighting : pendant

Living Room Sectional Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
A wall of storage in the living area has become a revolving display of souvenirs and found objects, either from their travels or shopping trips around the city. A wide window was installed to make the room feel like a treehouse. "I really wanted the home to feel bright and serene,
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
The floors are Doug fir, and the framing and rest of the wood inside is redwood. The french doors and lower window were made by Mike York at Ocean Sash &amp; Door Company, while the upper windows were made by Jeff and Molly.
The home’s eaves—over eight feet long—allow the garden doors to be kept fully open without rain blowing inside, barring a severe storm. The deep eaves also provide solar protection to the interior.
"The effect of the plantings on the terrace is enormous,” reflects the couple. “Not only do the branches and formations give a sense of the four seasons, but the way it looks from the living room contributes to a sense of calmness. It gives the illusion that we are viewing art."
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Benjamin Moore's Barberry paint accents a wall in the living room, which it lit by a chandelier by Andrew Neyer. The ottoman is by Muuto.
Marka and Joe's English Setter named Finn rests in the living room; not pictured is Finn's sidekick Charlie, the couple's other beloved dog.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
Upon entry is a charming foyer with ample storage that leads down to the main living areas.
The materials for the prefab were chosen to help the lodge blend into the wood. According to the architects, “the lodge features an intentionally limited palette of natural materials, including the same species of timber, western red cedar, on the external cladding and internal lining. Left unfinished, the exterior will weather naturally to a silver-gray color that is reminiscent of the local landscape, which will contrast the cozy, warmer tones of the interior."
Yellow vinyl floor tile defines the new living room and keeps the interior from veering too industrial. “You need to offset the brick with something simple,” says Tom. “Otherwise, you get too many textures.” The lights and coffee table were found at local vintage stores.
The custom sofa is finished in black corduroy.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
In the living room are a sectional by American Leather for Room & Board, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a custom floor lamp and coffee table by Jeremy Clark and Ed Haynes.
Moving on-site to the remote countryside location during the construction process enabled the firm to engage with all of the craftspeople on the project, from the blacksmith to the structural engineers and timber framers, who’s workshop was nearby.
Boyer relocated the laundry room and installed this cozy seating nook for the family in the old space. Occupants can interact with people in the kitchen, or appreciate the views into the front yard and mature trees.
The home is composed of two modules, with a kitchen and common space at the center.
When designing her weekend getaway in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, architect Fernanda Canales knew the remote nature of the plateau and erratic weather conditions would prove tricky. In addition to withstanding the harsh climate, the house would need to also be self-sufficient. To embrace the beauty of the landscape while being open to sun exposure, the home wraps around four courtyards. Brick and concrete with high thermal mass create the foundation; its red hue and rough texture are juxtaposed against smooth concrete and wood inside. A unique facet to the home are the arches in the roofline—barrel-vaulted ceilings span the family room and all the bedrooms.
The couple's large leather sofa is an eBay find and is flanked by the spiral "Stairway to Heaven,
A linear suspension light from the Mile Collection by Lambert & Fils hangs above the nine-foot-long black granite island.
For Urbanism Design's first project, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam made the atrium the centerpiece of this Eichler. Here, the living area enticingly faces the swimming pool.
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
Tyler Lemkin turned to contractor Roderick McGrew for help refurbishing his dated Richard Neutra house in the Crestwood Hills area of Los Angeles. One of McGrew’s tasks was ripping up the pink carpeting—which had been added by a previous owner—and installing new wood floors.
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
In the Dank Lounge, a film screen lowers in front of room-darkening curtains on movie nights. The deep sectional was built by Lizz and Isaac while the Blob coffee table is by Project Room, and the Scandinavian rya rug is vintage. The couple’s art collection includes works by many friends and local artists. A print by Alex Smith, along with drawings by Cammie Staros and Karl Haendel, hang in the lounge beside a painting by John Finneran and a photo by Lizz.
A view of the cozy lounge room, with its fireplace, sandstone rock wall, and windows overlooking the lush surroundings.
At Alex Strohl and Andrea Dabene’s Nooq House in the Rocky Mountains of northwest Montana, highlights include a suspended fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and expansive windows. "The windows are my favorite feature. I've loved seeing the colors change in the fall, snow in the winter, and bears in the spring," says Andrea.
Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
“Curves felt like a small but significant detail in making the space feel more generous,” Robinson says. The media niche is accented with custom white oak shelving with rounded corners and a flat-edge profile. Opposite sits a sectional and recliner from Room & Board. The handmade rug is from Kravet, the side tables are from Design Within Reach, and the vintage mirror is from Baker Furniture.
As with the dining room upstairs, a portion of the lower-level deck was claimed for a new glass-walled recreation area.
Perhaps the most alluring view came this past winter, when a blanket of snow covered the landscape for many months. The home also became an unexpected refuge when the couple's annual travel plans were cancelled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rear wall with stacking sliding doors opens to surrounding decks and the "hero" view.
Jane Austen's restored family home in Bath, England, is now a rental on Airbnb. Sunlight from a central courtyard pours into the living area, which features a cosy seating area and several nooks for writing or reading.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
The living room is anchored by a large concrete fireplace that also forms the house's robust structural system. Pops of color come from a painting by Milton Wilson.
The addition of the antiqued mirrored panels amplifies natural light that the living room receives from the adjacent sunroom.
A plush yellow sectional from Camerich is paired with a Milo Baughman drum table and a Bertoia Diamond Lounge Chair. An O'lampia Retroline Duo pendant hangs above.
The combined living, dining, and kitchen areas take up the main floor. "The goal for the design was to feel [as though you are] outside," says Dignard. Large, sliding glass doors capture the view and lead to an exterior deck.
Martin designed the sofa with a local fabrication studio called Helmut.
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