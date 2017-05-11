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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/lighting : accent

Living Room Sectional Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Two sconces, Steven Handelman Studios Iron Wall Lights, flank original photography by Bess Friday. The design team furred out foundation walls in key places – such as behind the couch here – to create functional ledges, and straighten sloping walls.
The living room made cozy with new furnishings. Brass Shaded Sconces from Onefortythree flank a painting by Nina Lance from Saatchi Art. The Rove Concepts Noah Sectional sits atop the Kailee Handwoven Wool Rug from Pottery Barn.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
Living Room
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
The combined living, dining, and kitchen areas take up the main floor. "The goal for the design was to feel [as though you are] outside," says Dignard. Large, sliding glass doors capture the view and lead to an exterior deck.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
Windsor Residence by Dick Clark + Associates
The living room with it's clerestory pop-up, helping to define the space and bring in light.
The fireplace wall is an acid washed and stained steel wrap.
"The curve at the ceiling blurs the boundary between roofs and wall," says the firm.
Keeping in line with its dramatic facade, the home boasts a crisp, vibrant palette throughout. A moody-red velvet sectional provides ample seating in the main living room, while a shaggy, cream-colored rug adds an additional level of texture.
The living room boasts a bright blue epoxy “rug” and tables fashioned from logs.
The Bisha Suite living room features a curved, velvet couch.
In this updated 1950s Portland home, a light gray Neo sofa by Bensen harmonizes with warm wooden walls, ceilings, and floors, as well as a red-and-mustard-yellow vintage rug.
The altar-end of the building was also enclosed to form the boundary for the living room, with the attached office and workshop behind the wall on the lower level. The upper level walkway to the master suite provides a sense of definition in the expansive space, which is 28 feet high at its peak.
All of the window glass needed to be replaced, but the lancet-style at the top retains the building’s character, while the bottom sill was dropped down several feet. The blue velvet couch is from Maison Corbeil.
A two-sided fireplace cozies up the living room and dining room. The vintage, blue-and-white couch was refurbished by Paul Tetreault & Fils.
A collection of artful furnishings rounds out the scheme in Loft Ninho. The cool gray Saccaro sofa and rug by Domdaqui Tapetes balance out the wood tones, while a spectrum of green accents, starting with the mint trim, bring welcome pops of contrast.
The home's main living space consists of a classic open floor plan, with beautiful exposed-beam ceilings.
Originally built in 1949 by Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban, and Josef Van Der Kar, the Millard Kaufman Residence is located in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California.
A Sloane Interior Define sofa wraps around the living room with a Jacob coffee table from Wayfair in the center. The Acme Coleen side table in white and brass is from Houzz, and a Talari indigo ottoman from The Citizenry is stashed underneath. Expanding the space is a Glen mirror from Modern Komfort.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
“This is a fairly smart home, so we can control the HVAC system, the lighting, and the security system all from our phones and keypads on the wall,” Meelena explains. “We didn’t want to go overboard, but there was a certain amount of technology that was integrated into the overall design.”
Sliding glass doors open to a private rear garden for indoor/outdoor entertaining during the warmer months.
The open-plan living space is clad in solid oak and features natural Öland limestone surfaces.
“We did not want a lot of bold colors in the art to distract,” says Hill. The artwork was purposefully chosen to blend in with the furniture, rather than stand out.
White walls and concrete floors are accented by greenery and lush lounge settings.
The darkly stained exterior contrasts with the white, light-filled interiors.
On the other side of the living room, Nagel combined a leather Joybird sectional sofa with an AllModern rug.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
Radiant floor heating, a high-efficiency boiler, a heat recovery ventilator, and a convection wood stove work to conserve energy.
The elegant, modernist-inspired living space boasts vintage Barcelona chairs and a Cassina sectional. The French doors lead out to the courtyard.
The great room features an open floor plan, as well as a vaulted tongue-and-groove ceiling.
The family room in the cottage connects to the terrace and pool through massive sliding doors.
A banquette wraps around two sides of this living room, where artwork by Sydney artist Sonny Day on a hinged panel hides the entertainment systems.
living room with navy blue couch, original artwork, and crown molding
Neutral, earthy tones and a mix of materials give the living room a warm and cozy vibe.
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
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