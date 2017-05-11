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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/furniture : shelves

Living Room Sectional Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
Custom furniture sits atop an Ikea rug. The custom fluted glass door opens to the hallway running through the house.
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Yellow vinyl floor tile defines the new living room and keeps the interior from veering too industrial. “You need to offset the brick with something simple,” says Tom. “Otherwise, you get too many textures.” The lights and coffee table were found at local vintage stores.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
A vintage Kartell table and seating fills the living area.
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
Living Room
"I try to make use of storage as much as possible to keep my home clutter-free," Keri says. "Clutter tends to make us feel stressed—our cortisol levels go up and our heart rate increases—whether we realize it or not." She uses the built-ins along the living and dining spaces of her home, and creates "designated areas" for things like exercise equipment. A West Elm sectional is accompanied by side tables and a chair from Blu Dot.
The glazed wall separating the apartment from the street was required, since the code otherwise requires the street front to be occupied by businesses.
Like much of the Italian Riviera, La Spezia on the Ligurian coast has a long maritime history. It was precisely this seafaring legacy that inspired the design of this tiny home, a 377-square-feet apartment that was reconfigured to clearly separate the living and sleeping areas. A cabinetry wall is constructed with marine plywood.
Custom metal shelves display books. The flooring throughout is white oak, and its color syncs nicely with the tones in the brick—inside and out.
The project team excavated a portion of the backyard to create a sunken patio that seamlessly meets the grade of the interior living spaces. The interior flooring is large-scale honed basalt tile (24" x 48" in size), which becomes 24" x 48" flamed basalt tile at the exterior patio.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
Plenty of natural light comes in via the rear glass wall.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Many of the pieces were designed by Elrod and custom made specifically for the home.
The two simple volumes are intersected by an internal courtyard that maintains visual transparency between the front and back of the home.
In lieu of a casserole, we propose gifting these colorful toys, soothing balms, and adorable accessories to your family, friends, and acquaintances who are totally ready to rock parenthood—but could maybe use a little help.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
A canopy of original terra-cotta tiles flows along the barrel-vaulted ceilings, which stretch across the entire width of the new living room and kitchen.
Living room to study
The 1894 Queen Anne Victorian features an open floor plan that juxtaposes classic original features with cool modern elements—many of which are customized for the home.
The former dining room was converted into a sitting nook just off the living room, which the family now affectionately refers to as the "parlor.
Subtle curves introduced throughout the design, such as in the built-in casework and stone plinth, soften the geometric plan of the home.
The living area features Roche Bobois furnishings and a rug made from the farm’s sheep wool. Not pictured is the central fireplace built of locally quarried stone.
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
Berk melds inky tones with organic elements for a modern yet warm aesthetic.
The living room is chic and polished, but still exudes a masculine vibe.
In the living room, a Croft House sofa cozies up to a Casamidy coffee table and leather-wrapped Remnant Stools from Cuffhome.
The architects made sure to use wide windows, so that the view is never far away from the action.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
Beautifully detailed built-ins store home necessities. A wood-burning fireplace adds a rustic feel to this modern cabin.
The energy-efficient Dickerman Residence by Richard Pedranti Architect boasts warm wood ceilings, midcentury-inspired furnishings, and a stately stone fireplace.
The cozy parlor-floor living room is anchored by a fireplace from the Dutch company Rais.
The updated living room of the Roanoake Park Residence received a fresh coat of paint and plenty of floor space for the family dog to play. Best Practice took great care to highlight and contrast the existing traditional details of the house. Original doors, railings, hardware, and many of the windows were carefully salvaged, cleaned, and reused in conjunction with new elements.
The light-filled living area includes a Le Corbusier leather chair and a caned lounge chair. A door on the far wall opens up to a balcony space.
When the doors are shut, the sleeping areas are completely concealed.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
The view from the kitchen.
Graham Hill, a sustainability advocate whose TED talks have delved into the benefits of living small, put his own lessons into practice at his 350-square-foot apartment, which he shares with his partner and two dogs. Quick transitions, like drawing the FilzFelt curtain, convert the living space into a bedroom.
Walnut storage, both open and closed, frames a black-painted wall with a fireplace at its center. The wall treatment can also hide a future television. "A dark wall is a great way to keep a large screen from feeling like a big black hole on the wall," notes the firm.
An L-shaped living, dining, and kitchen area overlook the backyard via full-height, triple-paned units from European Architectural Supply. "These high-performing European windows have substantial frames that are designed to not conduct cold and are also very well-sealed," the architects add. They used Schuco AWS75 Aluminium for the large first-floor units and Schuco SI82 uPVC for the smaller second-floor units. The striking drapery is from The Shade Store.
Large living spaces embody modern comfort. A stone clad wood-burning fireplace, lush furnishings in rich colors, soft textiles, and custom built-ins create a retreat worth staying in.
The blue cabinets of the kitchen run through into the living area with a softer natural oak top tying the room together. A modular sofa can be moved in different configurations.
"The triangular highlight frames views of the old Edwardian pressed metal roof and chimneys," the architects say of the triangular window to the left. "Like a traveler reflecting upon their hometown from abroad, we look back at the original part of the house, see its foibles and imperfections, and love it all the more for these eccentricities."
A banquette wraps around two sides of this living room, where artwork by Sydney artist Sonny Day on a hinged panel hides the entertainment systems.
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