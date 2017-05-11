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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/furniture : lamps

Living Room Sectional Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
The living room has a vintage Milo Baughman couch with cushions fashioned from Angora mohair from Architex. The coffee table is vintage, as is the side table base, given a custom stone top. A Seneca Table Lamp is by Danny Kaplan, while the artwork over the couch is by Patton Miller.
Though the living room only has large windows on one side, an upper window at left helps create what the clients call double sunrises and sunsets, by creating reflections on the larger windows at right.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
The den off the kitchen was set up for cozy TV nights, with an inky-toned accent wall, custom curtains by a local maker, and a comfortable sectional.
Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
In the living room are a sectional by American Leather for Room & Board, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a custom floor lamp and coffee table by Jeremy Clark and Ed Haynes.
A Room &amp; Board record console behind the couch is mixed with a vintage mushroom lamp and Flos Arco Floor Lamp.
The coffee table is from Anthropologie.
The original fireplace was kept, and the plaster around it removed to reveal the brick, which was white-washed.
Lofty and bright, the residence benefits from its prime position perched on the roof of an old pencil factory and its expansive industrial windows, which flood the space with clarifying light.
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
Celebrate that special someone with these charming, heartfelt gifts that are sure to delight.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
The petite living room features a 1960s floor lamp; another painting by Ferdinando Maffii adds an additional swatch of color.
The velvet marigold sofa from Joybird is a favorite addition. "The ottomans aren't attached, so we can move them if my boyfriend and I don't want to sit next to each other, or we can make it a full bed," says Mamrie. The table lamp from Lamps Plus is the same Burnt Almond color as the mural.
The living room walls are painted Swiss Coffee by Dunn-Edwards; Thomas added a mural in the brand’s Burnt Almond shade as a focal point. "It feels like a sunken living room," says Mamrie.
At Alex Strohl and Andrea Dabene’s Nooq House in the Rocky Mountains of northwest Montana, highlights include a suspended fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and expansive windows. "The windows are my favorite feature. I've loved seeing the colors change in the fall, snow in the winter, and bears in the spring," says Andrea.
In the living room, the hemlock ceiling extends beyond the full-height glass walls, but not so far as to obstruct the panoramic views.
Perhaps the most alluring view came this past winter, when a blanket of snow covered the landscape for many months. The home also became an unexpected refuge when the couple's annual travel plans were cancelled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
The eye never tires in this cozy bungalow, whether you’re staring through the sliding glass doors to the curvy swimming pool, following the sloping outline of the mountains, or appreciating the bright artwork that lines the walls of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom getaway.
Erin and Tyler went through a three-month-long interview and application process to land their live/work space in the Emeryville Artists Co-op. A hand-painted mural by Erin peeks out from the stairs leading down to the laundry room.
Back inside, the glass-enclosed living room is grounded by a central fireplace. “When we started designing this project, we always had cedar in mind,” says Corey. “It wasn't like, ‘Oh, it could be metal or oak. Instead, it was, ‘this is a cedar box; we're carving it out.’ ”
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
The glazed wall separating the apartment from the street was required, since the code otherwise requires the street front to be occupied by businesses.
“We were keen to approach this project with a minimal aesthetic to amplify the brutalist architecture of the Barbican Estate,” explains the firm.
The dining room, living room, kitchen, and playroom all flow into one another.
When Thomas and McCoy of Thomboy Properties came across the once-neglected home, they immediately recognized its potential and made an offer within 30 minutes of viewing. Paying careful attention to historical details, the design duo reimagined the space for modern living.
Inside the Dowell Residence, a key element of the dwelling is its central atrium—a dramatic space, top-lit by clerestory windows, which doubles as a circulation hub and light well while also forming a focal point over both levels of the building.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
Plenty of natural light comes in via the rear glass wall.
The insertion of an attic makes the most of the apartment’s tall ceilings as well as provides ample space for the family.
A large, open living room seamlessly flows from the kitchen.
Maria Milans del Bosch’s Catskills home is attuned to the changing seasons. Sunlight pours into the double-height living room, where a Stûv fireplace and radiant floors keep the space warm in winter.
Cori’s 12-foot-long Paradise painting adds a dramatic touch to the living room.
In the living room, a Söderhamn sectional sofa from IKEA joins a Molded Plastic Rocker by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and a Jøtul stove. The burlap pillows were crafted by Cori out of coffee bean sacks. “She has ideas about making stuff that I would never think of,” says Craig.
Built-in seating maximizes space in the living room, and old pin-up calendars that were found on site have been framed as decor.
Keeping in line with its dramatic facade, the home boasts a crisp, vibrant palette throughout. A moody-red velvet sectional provides ample seating in the main living room, while a shaggy, cream-colored rug adds an additional level of texture.
In lieu of a casserole, we propose gifting these colorful toys, soothing balms, and adorable accessories to your family, friends, and acquaintances who are totally ready to rock parenthood—but could maybe use a little help.
The living room boasts a bright blue epoxy “rug” and tables fashioned from logs.
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