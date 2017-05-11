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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/furniture : coffee tables

Living Room Sectional Coffee Tables Design Photos and Ideas

New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
This sculptural ceiling tucks into the corners of a top-floor London home, creating intimate moments, but soars above a mezzanine.
The sofa is the Hastings Sectional Sofa by Rejuvenation, with Turn Tall Side and Coffee Tables in Wood by Blue Dot, and, for a reading light, the Simone Double Sconce in True Black by Schoolhouse.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
"We’ve got these tall walls and we’ve got a lot of artwork, and one thing I’ve learned on my rental journey is how to hang artwork without marring walls,
Ceramic pendants by Courtney Duncan and a yellow sculpture by Antonio join a Hay sectional in the living room. Antonio crafted the stained glass panel at left.
Displaying canvases by Steven Criqui (left) and Antonio Adriano Puleo (right), the transformed living room features a sculptural ceiling accented by a grate that brings light from the skylight in the expanded attic space above. Puleo designed the geometric print on the bench, which was made by James Melinat of Reigns Studio, who also built the custom cabinetry and bookshelves. Trifold sliders from Fleetwood open to the rear yard.
The home embraces indoor-outdoor living with a large sliding door that serves as its only window. A living room couch by Hubba Hubba (made of mattresses and upholstered fabric) wraps around a TOV Furniture coffee table, anchored by a custom Moroccan rug found on Etsy. The ashtray is by Fundamental Berlin and the mushroom lamp is by Rodolfo Bonetto for Iguzzini.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
The vaults were scraped free of paint to reveal vestiges of their original color, and the walls covered in limewash paint. A painting by Victor Payares hangs over the vintage 1970s Nuvolone couch from Rino Maturi for Mimo Padova, which has been reupholstered. The two chairs are Alky from Giancarlo Piretti, also from the 70s, and sit with a vintage B&amp;B Italia coffee table.
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
Walls are covered in Clark+Kensington paint, ‘On the Green,’ while the floors are finished in Benjamin Moore Floor &amp; Patio paint in Balsam 567, as well as three coats of Minwax polyurethane ($120). The sectional is from Burrow ($2800) and the shag rug found on Rugs USA ($500).
Custom furniture sits atop an Ikea rug. The custom fluted glass door opens to the hallway running through the house.
The home’s eaves—over eight feet long—allow the garden doors to be kept fully open without rain blowing inside, barring a severe storm. The deep eaves also provide solar protection to the interior.
The living room has a vintage Milo Baughman couch with cushions fashioned from Angora mohair from Architex. The coffee table is vintage, as is the side table base, given a custom stone top. A Seneca Table Lamp is by Danny Kaplan, while the artwork over the couch is by Patton Miller.
The courtyard is enjoyed from multiple vantage points, including the main living spaces and an office on the main floor, as well as a second-floor hallway and bedrooms.
“Opening the house to the southwest also gave the best chance of hearing the ocean noises in the house at night,” says Sabbeth. A Malm Firedrum 3 fireplace anchors the corner, with a cream Piero Lissoni sofa, coffee table by Andrianna Shamaris and leather Cassina chairs placed before it.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
Marka and Joe's English Setter named Finn rests in the living room; not pictured is Finn's sidekick Charlie, the couple's other beloved dog.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Upon entry is a charming foyer with ample storage that leads down to the main living areas.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Yellow vinyl floor tile defines the new living room and keeps the interior from veering too industrial. “You need to offset the brick with something simple,” says Tom. “Otherwise, you get too many textures.” The lights and coffee table were found at local vintage stores.
The den off the kitchen was set up for cozy TV nights, with an inky-toned accent wall, custom curtains by a local maker, and a comfortable sectional.
Two sconces, Steven Handelman Studios Iron Wall Lights, flank original photography by Bess Friday. The design team furred out foundation walls in key places – such as behind the couch here – to create functional ledges, and straighten sloping walls.
Parlor floor living area
The living room's built-in sectional is positioned toward the view.
The sunken living room features a multifunctional piece of built-in furniture that integrates a sofa, sound system, and television, and also contains a "secret door" that leads to a wine cellar. "[We incorporated this] as a clin d’oeil to the midcentury tradition of built-in work stations and bookshelves," says Morales.
Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
Living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another in the soaring great room. Here, the Sacramento firm placed new, polished concrete slabs over the original ones to alleviate unsightly cracks.
In the living room are a sectional by American Leather for Room & Board, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a custom floor lamp and coffee table by Jeremy Clark and Ed Haynes.
Artwork by Octavia Tomyn adorns the living room, where Huggy faux-shearling chairs flank a Chub coffee table, both designed by Sarah Ellison. A neutral rug from Nikau ties the pieces together. The artwork is by Octavia Tomyn.
Moving on-site to the remote countryside location during the construction process enabled the firm to engage with all of the craftspeople on the project, from the blacksmith to the structural engineers and timber framers, who’s workshop was nearby.
The homes come move-in ready, with appliances, furniture, and finishes chosen by the owner.
Double glazed windows facing south provide both insulation and adequate heat gain for the cooler climate of the city's higher altitude.
A vintage Kartell table and seating fills the living area.
The living room holds a Mags Soft Low sofa from Hay, a Mara coffee table from Article, and a Jotul woodstove.
“Someone snidely asked if we were building a rec center. I thought, This is what architecture should be about, asking, 'what is a home, what could it be?'”
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
A Room &amp; Board record console behind the couch is mixed with a vintage mushroom lamp and Flos Arco Floor Lamp.
Now, four platforms built by Tiffany and Pedro support twin bed mattresses to create a cozy sleep space and a nice spot for watching the projector.
The coffee table is from Anthropologie.
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