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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/furniture : bar

Living Room Sectional Bar Design Photos and Ideas

For Urbanism Design's first project, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam made the atrium the centerpiece of this Eichler. Here, the living area enticingly faces the swimming pool.
The eye never tires in this cozy bungalow, whether you’re staring through the sliding glass doors to the curvy swimming pool, following the sloping outline of the mountains, or appreciating the bright artwork that lines the walls of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom getaway.
"Cody's masterful composition of form, light, and layout is on display throughout the home, including large walls of glass that create seamless transitions between inside spaces and outside surroundings," states the listing.
The living room flows into the dining room and the kitchen for easy entertaining.
Vertical strips of white-painted populus paneling clads the exterior wall of the second-floor bedroom, creating a house-within-a-house effect. The sofa is by EBD and the chairs by APPAREILarchitecture.
After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
The living spaces are orientated to the north, while the bedrooms have been placed in the south of the home.
Cradle-to-cradle certified carpet from the Shaw Group adds a warm layer in the living room.
The open plan great room is bright and airy thanks to the insertion of the center courtyard .
Common space
When a Manhattan family approached Frame Design Lab to create a more private master bedroom, they imagined the firm would simply rework a few closet walls. Instead, partners Nina Cook John and Anne-Marie Singer proposed a bold plan to divide the space by adding a 60-square-foot unit in the middle of the floor plan to reorganize the flow.