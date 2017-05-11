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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/floors : vinyl

Living Room Sectional Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Yellow vinyl floor tile defines the new living room and keeps the interior from veering too industrial. “You need to offset the brick with something simple,” says Tom. “Otherwise, you get too many textures.” The lights and coffee table were found at local vintage stores.
The eye never tires in this cozy bungalow, whether you’re staring through the sliding glass doors to the curvy swimming pool, following the sloping outline of the mountains, or appreciating the bright artwork that lines the walls of the two-bedroom, two-bathroom getaway.
Tall ceilings provide a light and airy feeling for the living room.
Whitewashed brick wall, Maple butcher block bench/hearth, Fenix & Steel fireplace by Lignum Cabinets
The only feature that remains of the original home is the end gable wall. For the renovation, the stone on this wall has been left exposed. This feature, along with the wood-burning stove at the chimney area, are now the focal points of the living space.
A cozy mix of textures beckons from the living room.
Now the living area flows gracefully into the dining room and connects the view to the backyard. The new eight-foot by 11-foot window on the back wall ensures lots of natural light and "a true indoor-outdoor feel," says Naber. "We have beautiful sunsets and love being able to look out the windows into our backyard."
Sleek storage
A hemp rug from Armadillo & Co complements botanical prints from Cloth Fabric.
"Selection of materiality was critical in creating the illusion of more space than the actual footprint of the houseboat," Harry said.