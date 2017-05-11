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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/floors : terra cotta tile

Living Room Sectional Terra Cotta Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

High on the east bank of New York's Hudson River, a special midcentury home receives a stunning renovation inspired by the strength of its initial design.
The Flintstone House living room has a cavernous feel.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.