Living Room Sectional Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Living room to study
Kitchen and Family
Living room w/ pendant lights above the seating area
The main living areas of the 2000-square-foot home flow into one another and take advantage of the sea views. The deep frame around the doors to the pool modulates sunlight and privacy. The couch is from B & B Italia.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The upper-level family room is furnished with a simple black sectional and a Noguchi table.
For the seating area, the couple selected a Charles sofa by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia in addition to CH07 Shell chairs by Hans Wegner, a PK61 coffee table by Poul Kjærholm, and a Nesta rug from Design Within Reach. The dining table, an original design by Burnette, is surrounded by stools that belonged to a previous owner.
Living room
NanaWall bifold glass doors open to the living room and den, allowing views from the back lawn to the front courtyard.