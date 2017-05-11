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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/floors : plywood

Living Room Sectional Plywood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The living area is furnished with a Gladom side table, a throw pillow, and cushions—all from Ikea. At night, the loft ladder leans over the sofa, secured with a bungee cord; during the day, it props up beside the Woodsman fireplace.
Nathalie and Greg Kupfer used salvaged and gifted materials to construct a tiny cabin in Alberta, Canada. They spent $2,109 on the build and recouped $2,087 by selling items they had obtained by bartering.
Marine plywood is the dominant feature of the interior.