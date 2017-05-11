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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/floors : medium hardwood

Living Room Sectional Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
In Hannah’s initial sketch of the house, she drew an A-frame with a floor-to-ceiling windows in the front. “It was important to have that tall ceiling in the living space and all the light,” she says. In the front living room, a maple pendant light from Modern Maine crowns the space. And a locally manufactured Jotul stove warms the space. A 84-inch projector screen was installed parallel to the sliding door, so the couple can tuck it away during the day and at night pull it down to watch movies.
A small staircase separates the kitchen from the living space. "When you have two young kids, they never leave your side. Suddenly a 1,200-square-foot home feels even smaller,
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
The daybed beneath the window was specifically designed for LOVT. Apart from hiding storage, it can be moved from the wall and split into two unites to provide extra seating.
Though the living room only has large windows on one side, an upper window at left helps create what the clients call double sunrises and sunsets, by creating reflections on the larger windows at right.
Marka and Joe's English Setter named Finn rests in the living room; not pictured is Finn's sidekick Charlie, the couple's other beloved dog.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
By creating a desk out of roof beams, this home office perfectly integrates into an open-plan renovation of a Northern Italian farmhouse.
Artwork by Octavia Tomyn adorns the living room, where Huggy faux-shearling chairs flank a Chub coffee table, both designed by Sarah Ellison. A neutral rug from Nikau ties the pieces together. The artwork is by Octavia Tomyn.
“Someone snidely asked if we were building a rec center. I thought, This is what architecture should be about, asking, 'what is a home, what could it be?'”
Living room, Maison JJ Joubert
After: By knocking down a wall, they opened up the kitchen to the living room to create one great room, ideal for entertaining.
After: The new fireplace surround is make of Cava Tile and a custom salmon pink grout that Michelle mixed with the contractor. "I could have ordered something off the shelf, but this enabled me more freedom to get the color closer to what I wanted,
When designing her weekend getaway in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, architect Fernanda Canales knew the remote nature of the plateau and erratic weather conditions would prove tricky. In addition to withstanding the harsh climate, the house would need to also be self-sufficient. To embrace the beauty of the landscape while being open to sun exposure, the home wraps around four courtyards. Brick and concrete with high thermal mass create the foundation; its red hue and rough texture are juxtaposed against smooth concrete and wood inside. A unique facet to the home are the arches in the roofline—barrel-vaulted ceilings span the family room and all the bedrooms.
The couple's large leather sofa is an eBay find and is flanked by the spiral "Stairway to Heaven,
Father’s Day is just around the corner, and we’re here to help you pick out the perfect gift for all the father figures in your life for Sunday, June 20.
"A steep or unstable site can make it difficult and costly to seismically retrofit a structure, or stabilize the site,” says Thomas Schaer at SHED Architecture and Design, a Seattle-based firm with extensive experience in adaptive reuse, as well as midcentury remodel. “There also may be land-use code provisions that limit or prevent development on the lot."
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
The living room made cozy with new furnishings. Brass Shaded Sconces from Onefortythree flank a painting by Nina Lance from Saatchi Art. The Rove Concepts Noah Sectional sits atop the Kailee Handwoven Wool Rug from Pottery Barn.
When OSSO Architecture first began renovating this loft in a Brooklyn paper factory, it hadn’t been touched since the 1980s. Owner Malik Ashiru says the project achieved his goal of “a big, open space where people could come in and not feel cramped.” The formerly constrained spaces in the 1,400-square-foot, two-story apartment have been reconfigured into an open-plan living space with an office on the first floor and a loft guest bedroom above. On the second floor, the primary bedroom and bath open up to a rooftop terrace. Level changes delineate different spaces in the open-plan first floor, which is stylishly furnished with Ashiru’s midcentury furniture and artwork collected from his travels around the world.
Having a large common space that comprises the living, dining, and kitchen areas makes the room feel larger, while thermal sliding doors on one side let in light and air.
The velvet marigold sofa from Joybird is a favorite addition. "The ottomans aren't attached, so we can move them if my boyfriend and I don't want to sit next to each other, or we can make it a full bed," says Mamrie. The table lamp from Lamps Plus is the same Burnt Almond color as the mural.
The living room walls are painted Swiss Coffee by Dunn-Edwards; Thomas added a mural in the brand’s Burnt Almond shade as a focal point. "It feels like a sunken living room," says Mamrie.
To hold up against wear and tear, the sofa cushions are upholstered in a pet- and kid-friendly performance fabric with FibreGuard.
Designed by architects Eric Höweler and Meejin Yoon, the home centers on a soaring living/dining area with warm walnut flooring and large glass walls from Western Window Systems. A vintage Korean chest complements the neutral palette.
"I try to make use of storage as much as possible to keep my home clutter-free," Keri says. "Clutter tends to make us feel stressed—our cortisol levels go up and our heart rate increases—whether we realize it or not." She uses the built-ins along the living and dining spaces of her home, and creates "designated areas" for things like exercise equipment. A West Elm sectional is accompanied by side tables and a chair from Blu Dot.
“Curves felt like a small but significant detail in making the space feel more generous,” Robinson says. The media niche is accented with custom white oak shelving with rounded corners and a flat-edge profile. Opposite sits a sectional and recliner from Room & Board. The handmade rug is from Kravet, the side tables are from Design Within Reach, and the vintage mirror is from Baker Furniture.
In the living room, the hemlock ceiling extends beyond the full-height glass walls, but not so far as to obstruct the panoramic views.
The house was fabricated at a facility 30 minutes away and then assembled on-site.
Delta Land plans to create a future alpine settlement with Passive House–certified homes just like the SOLO house.
A Pampa rug from Argentina adorns this light-filled living room designed by Cortney Bishop.
The living room is anchored by a large concrete fireplace that also forms the house's robust structural system. Pops of color come from a painting by Milton Wilson.
The addition of the antiqued mirrored panels amplifies natural light that the living room receives from the adjacent sunroom.
A plush yellow sectional from Camerich is paired with a Milo Baughman drum table and a Bertoia Diamond Lounge Chair. An O'lampia Retroline Duo pendant hangs above.
In Austin’s coveted Bouldin Creek neighborhood, Rhode Partners has converted a Mission Revival–style church into four two-story, loft-style homes that enjoy 15-foot ceilings and historic details.
Martin designed the sofa with a local fabrication studio called Helmut.
The wood flooring is the original 1930 slavonia oak, rescued and refinished.
Now, the kitchen takes precedence in the new scheme. The six-meter-long island "has a strong energy," says Martin. "It was inspired by Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey monolith depicted in the first and final scenes. A fallen monolith with centripetal force. The piece helped us to reorganize and restructure the ground floor once we cleared the walls and divisions."
New flooring—oak with a walnut stain—connects the living spaces throughout.
Back inside, the glass-enclosed living room is grounded by a central fireplace. “When we started designing this project, we always had cedar in mind,” says Corey. “It wasn't like, ‘Oh, it could be metal or oak. Instead, it was, ‘this is a cedar box; we're carving it out.’ ”
"I am all about organization, so you will find lots of bins, baskets, and organizers throughout the home, tucked into our drawers, and inside our cabinets," says Jules.
Hickory flooring is used throughout the house.
With a budget of £10,400 (approximately $13,000), Intervention Architecture transformed a tiny apartment into a minimalist studio. The firm worked with a cabinetmaker to design a custom unit and centerpiece for the space.
Craving more adventure, a couple decide to make a radical life change by becoming full-time Airstream residents and renovators.
The ADU is perfect for visiting family and friends.
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