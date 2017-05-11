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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/floors : limestone

Living Room Sectional Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The home's indoor/outdoor connection is strong.
The open-plan living space is clad in solid oak and features natural Öland limestone surfaces.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The newly renovated living room includes new, black limestone floors, a Sven Leather Couch by Article, and a West Elm coffee table. The rug is by Surya.
The family room in the cottage connects to the terrace and pool through massive sliding doors.
A fireplace anchors one side of the great room and divides the living area from the dining room tucked beneath the loft sitting area.
The dramatic, double-height great room in the Shamberg House is surrounded by walls of glass to overlook woodland views.
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight