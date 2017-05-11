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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/floors : cement tile

Living Room Sectional Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
The lower-level family room has a wet bar, a kitchenette, and doors leading to the backyard.
A small wood-burning stove anchors a corner of the living room that offers straight-on views of the snow-capped volcanoes.
The sunny double height living space features custom concrete tiles, plaster walls with built-in niche storage, and a custom slatted wood door leads to an indoor storage area.