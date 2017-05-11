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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/floors : brick

Living Room Sectional Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

An eclectic display of pillows showcases Young's affinity for textiles.
Three kiva fireplaces—and a large collection of rugs and textiles—offer warmth on cold desert nights.
An entire wall opens up to the landscape for streamlined indoor/outdoor living.
Among the 38 available rooms, there are two special suites on the top floor that have their own private balconies and large living area.
The room also contains a sofa by Flexform, cushions from textile firm Chevalier Masson, a Jens Fager candelabra, and a painting by Roger Raveel.