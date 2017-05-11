Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20. Sale ends Saturday.
All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Sectional Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

“We’ve tried to create a space that feels calm, with warm lighting, soft textures, natural wood pieces, and beach treasures collected from our trips,” says Leah. The living room features a cozy and durable Movie Night Sectional from Sundays, Zero Waste Coffee Table from Avocado, and handcrafted shelving unit by local carpenter Kaleb Redden—putting family mementos and found objects on display.
Instead of designing a completely open plan, Berg separated the public rooms with a freestanding fireplace wall made of Mutual Materials bricks in Coal Creek. An Emmy sectional by Egg Collective for Design Within Reach faces a Lars chair from Room &amp; Board
The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
Earth tones adorn the living room, which is anchored by a Sisal rug from ABC Carpet. A low-slung Dune sofa from Poliform is an invitation to lounge.
The fireplace wall is an acid washed and stained steel wrap.
The living room with it's clerestory pop-up, helping to define the space and bring in light.
The altar-end of the building was also enclosed to form the boundary for the living room, with the attached office and workshop behind the wall on the lower level. The upper level walkway to the master suite provides a sense of definition in the expansive space, which is 28 feet high at its peak.
All of the window glass needed to be replaced, but the lancet-style at the top retains the building’s character, while the bottom sill was dropped down several feet. The blue velvet couch is from Maison Corbeil.
A two-sided fireplace cozies up the living room and dining room. The vintage, blue-and-white couch was refurbished by Paul Tetreault & Fils.
The former gallery was enclosed in order to create space for two guest bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. An elevated walkway stretches over the former nave and leads to a master suite opposite, separated from the other bedrooms for privacy.
Light-colored terrazzo flooring bounces daylight throughout the interior.
The home's key features are its post-and-beam construction, deep overhangs to modulate light and shadows, open-plan interiors, and easy indoor/outdoor flow via floor-to-ceiling sliding doors.
The home's indoor/outdoor connection is strong.
Stirrup House | Olson Kundig
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
Bigwood Residence | Olson Kundig
The other side of the fireplace has become a perfect spot to watch tv.
Neutral, earthy tones and a mix of materials give the living room a warm and cozy vibe.
Interiors include an open floor plan, high ceilings, radiant heat, and hardwood floors throughout.
Z-Group Architects and Crystal Springs Builders worked closely to bring such a unique design to life.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig
Rimrock | Olson Kundig
Living room with see-through fireplace.
A blue paint hue reflects the cool tones of the concrete floors and highlights the sloping ceiling at the open living room.