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All Photos/living/furniture : sectional/fireplace : ribbon

Living Room Sectional Ribbon Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The sunken living room features a multifunctional piece of built-in furniture that integrates a sofa, sound system, and television, and also contains a "secret door" that leads to a wine cellar. "[We incorporated this] as a clin d’oeil to the midcentury tradition of built-in work stations and bookshelves," says Morales.
"The owner wanted some part of the house to be more cozy, and the vibrantly colored Roche Bobois sofa did the trick,
“The clients’ art collection is so inspiring and engaging that we wanted to make sure that our design decisions enhanced the collection and didn’t overpowered the artwork,” Damonte says. The living room and deck were constructed on-site.
Inside, the voluminous living area features a double-height fireplace clad in cedar and large-format tiles—both of which are echoed along the facade as well. Full-height windows wrap around the opposite corner, providing an abundance of sunlight and helping to naturally heat the space during wintertime.
The two simple volumes are intersected by an internal courtyard that maintains visual transparency between the front and back of the home.
A corner window unit in the living room offers a full view of the swimming pool, with narrow sight lines and a slim corner post. Additional windows wrap around both sides of the room.
Subtle curves introduced throughout the design, such as in the built-in casework and stone plinth, soften the geometric plan of the home.
Mount Pleasant Modern: Living Room
Interior view West
Reclaimed Walnut and View to Stairway Skylight
A Town and Country Fireplace anchors the living room, providing a warm space to enjoy the views of the outdoors.
The dining, kitchen, and living areas flow along one long gallery-like wing of the main house, creating an easy space to entertain in.
In the main house, large windows allow the forest to enter the living space, an effect opposite from its exterior presence.
A piece by John Belingheri hangs in the living room of the Bancroft family’s home, which is centered by an Antonio Citterio sofa and Robert Marinelli tables.