Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : ottomans/lighting : track

Living Room Ottomans Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, a leather sling chair from <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mobili Vintage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> sits beside a Moroccan rug and Kantara poufs. The original joists were restored and exposed to give this room more character. </span>
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
The second floor is where all three generations come together to eat, play, work, and gather around the fireplace.
A multiuse room on the second floor functions as a meeting room for the office, a secondary living room, and a guest bedroom. The original pine flooring was restored as part of the renovation.
Great Room
A three-seater Ella sofa and footrest in Vega Anthracit by Sofacompany anchor the living room. The steel coffee table is by Lim and the rug is from Coral &amp; Hive. The shelving and cabinets are custom from Holz Cabinetry. The lamp is from Vamp and the lampshade is from Skinny laMinx. The chairs are from Chair Crazy and the television is from Samsung.
A pink, modular Valley sofa sits with a green Kelly ottoman, both from Jardan, in the living room.
Another lounge area is located in the sound-proof basement, providing a spot to enjoy the custom stereo system. "The rug truly captures the ’80s love of geometric shapes," says Lorenz.
The skylight measures 18 feet by nine feet, and was divided into seven panels. "Their objective was to see the sky everywhere," Maydan adds.
The home’s interior is minimal and streamlined, with classic modern furnishings and polished concrete floors.
The apartment is accessed via an old freight elevator. The cabinetry around the elevator entrance—including a massive bookshelf and storage space—is black, contrasting with the white brick walls and the white oak joinery.
Large slabs of slate were used throughout the home for flooring, adding a natural element.
Hundreds of books were provided by publishing partner Wydawnictwo Albatros.
The windows, which tower over 16 feet, provide plenty of natural light for the cabin.
Two Voltaire lounge armchairs—a midcentury Brazilian design by Sergio Rodrigues in 1965— round out the living room grouping.
The living room boasts a bright blue epoxy “rug” and tables fashioned from logs.
Now, a custom, steel-clad fireplace chimney stretches over 4.5 meters tall and imparts a sense of hygge. It was "designed as a contemporary take on the pressed copper flues typical of the era, while complementing and increasing the effect of the existing raked ceilings to the space," says the firm.
The floors and ceiling throughout are American oak. A floor-to-ceiling, plate-glass window measuring 2.8 meters wide (or about nine feet) overlooks the entry courtyard.
The sectional is from Dellarobbia, and the leather chair is the Toro Lounge Chair from Blu Dot. Annie Wise sourced the rugs and accent pillows.
Creating a beautiful home isn’t just about impressing guests and surrounding yourself with pretty things. It’s about creating spaces to feel relaxed, comfortable and at peace.
The expansive wall of glass is broken by the wood-burning brick fireplace.
The home's post-and-beam construction leads the eye straight from the central atrium to the backyard on the opposite side.
A fireplace with a floating chimney is the central element of this part of the lobby.
The common area in this penthouse by Studio RHE boasts a digital cube ceiling, stunning views, and an immense book collection by the bar.
The open-plan living space is anchored by a black brick fireplace with a sleek modern profile. Muddox makes the commercial wire-cut thin bricks in ebony with liquid black added to the mortar mix. The Studio Floor Lamp is from Schoolhouse.
Alpine Noir by Casework
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
The light-filled living room, with its view of the Manhattan Bridge, gets extra wattage from an Anglepoise Giant lamp. A pair of Talma armchairs by Moroso face a walnut coffee table designed by Dash Marshall and constructed by Harlem Built. The daybed was also fabricated by Harlem Built, from a drawing by Rachel.
An additional sitting area.
“Stone, timber, heaviness, masculinity were definitely very big a few years ago, but now it’s becoming more feminine, intricate, and delicate as far as architecture,” explains architect Jamie Daugaard.
The family room.
In the living room, the slanted, open-joist ceiling rises to almost 10 ½ feet. A fusuma door leads to the dining room. The torso sculptures are by Janice Trimpe.
Viridian '
By redesigning the entire layout, Hope was able to create a more open concept, featuring a bright and airy atmosphere.
Wooden ceilings ground some of the home's more industrial features in its organic setting.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides unobstructed views of the ocean.
Original wood paneling lines the walls.
The tongue-and-groove beamed ceiling has been painte
An archetypal Buff & Hensman home that's characterized by both open and intimate spaces.
A look at the gallery space that features well-considered lighting.
The living area now feels open and bright and showcases the couple’s appreciation for furniture design and artwork. The family opted for a Camber sectional and rug from Design Within Reach, coffee table from Steven Alan Home, and replica Eames Lounge to outfit the space.
Cu
Australian practice MUSK Architecture Studio maximized the units of Coppin Street Apartment with flexible floor plans and large sliding doors that expose of reveal some of the bedrooms.
Openings in the ceiling allow sunlight to wash over the black slate floors and fir columns. A velvet-upholstered Mr. Chair by George Mulhauser adds color to the living room.
A linear lacquer storage unit with a Corian top helped define the main living areas; now the residents spend more time enjoying the apartment’s northern exposure–one of two main sources of natural light in the floor-through loft.
The lone furnished unit, which is slated to be an Airbnb rental, features a RAR rocker and two LCW chairs by Charles and Ray Eames.
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
12