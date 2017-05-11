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All Photos/living/furniture : ottomans/furniture : stools

Living Room Ottomans Stools Design Photos and Ideas

A multiuse room on the second floor functions as a meeting room for the office, a secondary living room, and a guest bedroom. The original pine flooring was restored as part of the renovation.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
Another view of Manon van der Zwaal’s home shows the living area overlooking the canal.
The combined living, dining, and kitchen areas take up the main floor. "The goal for the design was to feel [as though you are] outside," says Dignard. Large, sliding glass doors capture the view and lead to an exterior deck.
A pink, modular Valley sofa sits with a green Kelly ottoman, both from Jardan, in the living room.
Douglas fir beams, some of which were salvaged from the original home that sat on the property, run in perpendicular lines overhead. Certain sections of the ceiling are exposed, while others are covered in drywall. For flooring, the residents, who have two young children, selected durable polished concrete. The Sven Charme sofa is by Article and the teak bureau is vintage.
For this Eichler remodel, the objective was to respect the original bones with more thoughtful updates than what had come before. "Our goal was to design a beautiful mix of finishes that respected the timeless design intention of Eichler homes," say Sommer and Costello. "Rather than focus purely on historical renovation, we wanted to update the finishes and layout to ensure it lives on for the next generation."
Two Voltaire lounge armchairs—a midcentury Brazilian design by Sergio Rodrigues in 1965— round out the living room grouping.
The living room boasts a bright blue epoxy “rug” and tables fashioned from logs.
Revised landscaping at the back of the house enhances the indoor/outdoor feel of the home’s original architecture. The rug is from Target and the Mobile Chandelier is from West Elm.
Now, a custom, steel-clad fireplace chimney stretches over 4.5 meters tall and imparts a sense of hygge. It was "designed as a contemporary take on the pressed copper flues typical of the era, while complementing and increasing the effect of the existing raked ceilings to the space," says the firm.
The floors and ceiling throughout are American oak. A floor-to-ceiling, plate-glass window measuring 2.8 meters wide (or about nine feet) overlooks the entry courtyard.
Outdoor spaces bookend the apartment. Totaling 754 square feet, they nearly double the interior area. A custom upholstered LC7 Swivel Chair and LC8 Swivel Stool, designed by Le Corbusier, Pierre Jeanneret, and Charlotte Perriand, occupy a corner of the living room.
British designer John Pawson transformed a convent and hospital into a medieval-meets-modern luxury stay.
A gray onyx and bronze fireplace mantel is flanked by turquoise glass sconces and a vintage Fontana Arte mirror. Alongside sits a bone console and a sculptural stainless steel shelving unit by François Monnet. The room features a painting by artist Ilona Savdie, and drawings by Karin Haas.
Energetic artwork replaces the typical entertainment unit found in most living rooms.
The luminous living room of the “George Washington House” features a soaring, beamed ceiling and extensive glazing.
At an apartment in Brooklyn, New York, interior designer Kesha Franklin of Halden Interiors uses a mixture of neutral grays and blues in the living room with punches of deep reds and a leather chair for texture.
A Safavieh Classic iron console with a Ren-Wil Oryx 30-inch round mirror stands as a chic bar nook.
Wood ceilings lend a warm touch to the interiors. A large wood-burning fireplace and cozy lounge furnishings provide the ideal place to relax and soak in the surrounding elements.
Concrete masses break up the grand interior spaces, while providing some solidity to the light framework of the home.
All built-in furnishings were designed by the architects. The height-adjustable tables are from Billiani.
The casita offers a cozy escape for guests.
An entire wall opens up to the landscape for streamlined indoor/outdoor living.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
Dash Marshall introduced new furniture, lighting, floors, and trim, as well as custom-designed millwork installed by Casagrande Woodworks. The living room features a Vico #13K782 (Morandi 3) sofa, armchairs by Cassina, and a Milo Baughman-designed, Thayer Coggin bronze finished steel coffee table.
This bright suite features a furnished balcony.
Traditional three-coat stucco was used for the interior walls. Furnishings are from Scott and Cooner and Urbanspace Interiors.
"From most areas of the living level, you can simultaneously see and experience both the towering trees to the north and sweeping city and bay view to the south," says Maniscalco. "The careful placement of this floor level and creation of this spacial experience was a real cornerstone of the project."
The next level holds a living/dining area with a powder room and entertainment area.
An entrance lounge and concealed laundry are located on the entrance level, where there is also a small lounge area with books.
The apartment’s material palette—recycled wood, exposed concrete, terrazzo, and Japanese tatami mats—echo the colors seen outdoors, as well as textural memories from the country’s rural past.
A small wood-burning stove anchors a corner of the living room that offers straight-on views of the snow-capped volcanoes.
The glass entryway of the home opens straight into the living room.
A cozy mix of textures beckons from the living room.
Available for rental through Boutique Homes, the house can comfortably accommodate up to five guests.
The starbust cedar wall was constructed by local carpenter Nathan Mcconnell.
An archetypal Buff & Hensman home that's characterized by both open and intimate spaces.
Tung takes in the wooded view from the house’s back deck. Inside, the Goetz sofa, Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and Aalto stool are all from Herman Miller.The rug and throw are by Emma Gardner.
Jay and Jaclyn Lieber worked with Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir and Tryggvi Thorsteinsson of Minarc to design a house using the designers’ mnmMOD panels, which can be assembled with a screw gun.
Sitting Area