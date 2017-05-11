Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/living/furniture : ottomans/furniture : media cabinet

Living Room Ottomans Media Cabinet Design Photos and Ideas

If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
The sliding doors that seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor spaces is one of the couple's favorite features of the house, which allows for plenty of airflow and sunlight. Joe is photographed on one of Yellow Leaf Hammock's swiveling Hammock Thrones.
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
Built in the early 1970s, the house's kitchen, living, and dining areas were originally divided into three distinct zones. In order for this great room to flow as one, Klopf Architecture removed the glass doors and solid walls separating the enclosed atrium from the kitchen and living room. A Herman Miller trade poster, Design Within Reach book tower, and IKEA sofa mingle in the space.
“The main living spaces, flowing from the central courtyard, fold down with the stepped concrete floor,” says Fox. “Plywood joinery and an off-form concrete ceiling anchor and harmonize.”
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
"I always knew there had to be a sight line from the living room to the kitchen, all the way to the back of the house," says Alex. "That really opened up everything [like], ‘Oh, yeah, this is the way it's supposed to be.’"
A three-seater Ella sofa and footrest in Vega Anthracit by Sofacompany anchor the living room. The steel coffee table is by Lim and the rug is from Coral &amp; Hive. The shelving and cabinets are custom from Holz Cabinetry. The lamp is from Vamp and the lampshade is from Skinny laMinx. The chairs are from Chair Crazy and the television is from Samsung.
Also in the mix are antique market finds and pieces sourced from years of travel. Across from the Donna Wilson ottoman bought in London sit a pair of Brazilian, midcentury-modern chairs. They are among Nina’s favorites.
The home was gutted in the remodel, and the living spaces were oriented to take better advantage of the existing window plan.
Hope arranged the living room with a woven ottoman and rug that lend warmth and texture.
The bright white floors, walls, and ceiling of the living area provide a spacious and airy feeling for the room.
Natural light bounces off all-white color palette, enhancing both the home's sense of space and bright, airy aesthetic.
Custom metal shelves display books. The flooring throughout is white oak, and its color syncs nicely with the tones in the brick—inside and out.
Homeowners Luciano Bedoya and Liya Moya worked with interior designer Augusta Pastor on the furnishings. The Ghost sofa is by Paola Navone for Gervasoni, the Beni Ourain rug is from Mascarpone Originale, the About A Lounge 92 chair is by Hay, and the coffee table is by Primas.
An open floor plan seamlessly weaves the home's main living areas together. Here, another look at the living room which features an exposed wood ceiling and beams.
The carpeting was removed to reveal the concrete slab underneath, which was finished with epoxy paint. “That room just beckoned to be an entertainer’s paradise,” says Wei.
The corner living room overlooks northwestern views of the Transamerica Pyramid, Alcatraz, and Angel Island. The furnishings are by Minotti, including the Seymour seating system, Leslie armchairs, and the Davis ottoman.
A door was replaced with an internal window that sheds light on the stairwell and a cat flap, so that the cats can move between rooms even if the kitchen door is closed.
Marvin demonstrates the cat ladder. The pendant is the Roly Roscoe light in textured black by Offdn.
The unit is 3.5 meters long and 2.4 meters tall, and is a chic focal point in the room.
Nestled in a corner of the home, a quiet sitting area offers an idyllic place to rest and relax.
Having recently been treated to a thoughtful renovation, the reimagined 1961 midcentury offers residents and guests sophisticated balance, as well as a distinct modern allure.
The Eames Lounge Chair in the living area is appealingly positioned by the wall of floor-to-ceiling glass.
Gold poufs in the living area are among the home's post-renovation accents.
The original fireplace was cleaned up and repaired. "Also, the room previously had just a small passageway to the kitchen and no real place to put a television. We’re not big TV watchers, so we wanted to keep the mantle TV-free, so that it was not a focal point of the room," says Valencia. "We opened up the passage to the kitchen to give the home a modern layout and added a built-in TV/media cabinet (on the left wall)."
The casita offers a cozy escape for guests.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
A bold, brick fireplace anchors the living room.
The lower level features a bonus family room with a wall of built-in media cabinetry.
A big screen television is the only piece of 21st century furniture found in the homage to midcentury that Florentino has assembled in his home.
The patio dining chairs are by Dedon and the iroko wood table is custom.
In contrast to the bright interior colors that originally dressed the home in the 1950s, the Bergren Residence now has a more restrained and subdued appearance that highlights the material palette.
Flooded with natural light, the media room is located to one side of the open kitchen.
Interiors were designed by Kristin Kilmer Design, Inc.
The building was constructed with energy-, water-, and resource-efficient materials, as well as with materials and systems that reduced indoor air pollution.
Here, you can see the spatial interplay of private and public rooms across the plan from the main bathroom through the pavilion to the landscaped setting beyond.
The blue cabinets of the kitchen run through into the living area with a softer natural oak top tying the room together. A modular sofa can be moved in different configurations.
A vintage Womb Chair was reupholstered with a nubby custom fabric from Cowtan & Tout. The floor lamp is from Atelier de Troupe, and the rug is a vintage Moroccan flatweave.
A lounge space, decorated with dark and light blue hues, sits directly atop the entry stairs. A white painted brick wall provides an idea backdrop which extends between spaces.
In the open-plan living area, a wall covered in Calico’s Lunaris Midnight—inspired by moonscapes and outer space—sets the tone for a vignette of darker furnishings, including a vintage credenza that doubles as an entertainment center, equipped with a Sonos Playbar.
In the living quarters of Lightroom 2.0, Carpenter’s daughter Esme chats with her boyfriend, who is seated on a Milo Baughman Case Sofa.
The Rod XL sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani joins custom nesting tables, also designed by Di Stefano and Bongiorni and fabricated by Motta, in the refreshed living room.
With four children under the age of six, the Ruells have learned not to be overprotective of their collection of contemporary and vintage furniture. In the living room, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman sit on a Moroccan rug from M.Montague, while the family’s eldest child, Mirene, surveys the indoor/outdoor view. Throughout the house, Kolbe windows and fixed glass (in existing jambs) were added to increase energy efficiency.