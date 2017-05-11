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All Photos/living/furniture : ottomans/furniture : coffee tables

Living Room Ottomans Coffee Tables Design Photos and Ideas

The living room, enjoying the most spacious volume beneath the vaulted ceiling, includes a Noguchi pendant lamp, (at right) a vintage 1955 Kroehler sofa, (at left) a vintage Fin Juhl Japan Chair and ottoman, and (also at left) a vintage Magnus Olesen loveseat and coffee table.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
Although John and Debby ditched the home’s acoustic ceiling tiles, they kept the living room’s original handmade windows for their vintage quality. The grouping of art above the fireplace is by Minneapolis-based artist Jay Heikes.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
"It looks like an ordinary home, but there are decisions here that are out of the ordinary,
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
Floor-to-ceiling windows are flanked by canary yellow panels which open to reveal screens in warm weather.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
A love of midcentury design marks the couple’s choice of living room furnishings, which include an Eames lounge chair and a Noguchi coffee table, paired with a sofa from HD Buttercup. The arching neck of the Prouvé Potence sconce mirrors the home’s exterior form, while the large Fleetwood sliding door extends the space to the outdoors.
The second floor is where all three generations come together to eat, play, work, and gather around the fireplace.
The ceiling beams have been left exposed to create a stark contrast with the black framing.
In the living area of actor Vincent Kartheiser’s Hollywood cabin, redesigned by Funn Roberts to maximize every last inch of space, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman mix with a couch and coffee table by Cisco Home from HD Buttercup. The table in the main room is from West Elm.
“We didn’t go out and buy a living room collection,” Sofie explains. “In our home, we tried to avoid trends. The furniture we have are things we have collected over many, many years.” Vintage Eames for Herman Miller lounge chair; Isamu Nuguchi table; and Rocking elephant by Rocking Zoo.
In the living room are a sectional by American Leather for Room & Board, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman, and a custom floor lamp and coffee table by Jeremy Clark and Ed Haynes.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
A vintage Kartell table and seating fills the living area.
The living room holds a Mags Soft Low sofa from Hay, a Mara coffee table from Article, and a Jotul woodstove.
In the living room, a Stricto Sensu sofa by Didier Gomez and a Prado daybed by Christian Werner, both from Cinna, join a marble-topped coffee table by Florence Knoll. The red easy chair and ottoman are from the Platner Collection by Knoll, joined by a stool from La Redoute, a Tulip side table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, and a pair of PK22 chairs by Poul Kjærholm for Fritz Hansen. The black Potence wall lamp is by Jean Prouvé while the tiles on the floor and above the fireplace are from Living Ceramics.
As part of the renovation, the former entrance hall was converted into the main living room.
The couple's home features a living space that opens out to a terrace overlooking a leafy street in Waterloo. It's filled with a carefully curated collection of furniture, objects, and artwork by local brands and designers that celebrate Australian creativity.
"If you can invest in a really good quality sofa, it's worth saving up for,
BoConcept couches anchor a Restoration Hardware coffee table and a Crate and Barrel carpet in the living area. The gray pouf is by CB2, and the artwork is by Senechal.
The interior spaces house an eclectic mix of regional designs, including rugs from Teotitlán del Valle and textiles from the Oaxaca Valley. Hammocks and lounge chairs from the Yucatán further elevate the bohemian aesthetic.
Lofty and bright, the residence benefits from its prime position perched on the roof of an old pencil factory and its expansive industrial windows, which flood the space with clarifying light.
Julia and Dusty Wheeler’s family home in San Diego features a curated collection of handmade pieces, vintage treasures, global goods, and skateboarding memorabilia. The midcentury residence sports a classic "Southern California cool" ambience.
Magdalena’s three kids (all currently in university) spent the first part of the pandemic here, but they’ve been coming back even as restrictions loosen up. For Magdalena, it’s the ultimate compliment: “For them to want to be here, tells me the whole thing is perfect.”
“The clients’ art collection is so inspiring and engaging that we wanted to make sure that our design decisions enhanced the collection and didn’t overpowered the artwork,” Damonte says. The living room and deck were constructed on-site.
An Eilersen sofa, Croft House coffee table, and Campbell Lounge Chair by Sean Woolsey outfit the living room, which stays visually connected to the outdoor dining room and kitchen. "It was a bit of a gamble to separate the living room so far from the kitchen," says Denise. "When we were framing up, people really questioned that choice because they’re not used to seeing it that much."
Amanda got rid of the mirrored wall and installed FLOS AIM Pendant Lights in the living room.
Architect Amanda Gunawan’s 1,620-square-foot Biscuit Loft in Downtown L.A. is awash in gentle light. Designed by French-born, Missouri-based architect E.J. Eckel in 1925, the building had been converted by Aleks Istanbullu Architect in 2006 into a live/work complex. Amanda introduced Japanese-inspired touches to soften the industrial language. The harmonious living room features a CB2 sofa, white Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Knoll Wassily Chair, and a rug and timber bench from Zara Home.
A sofa from Città sits in the light-filled living room.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The wood slat wall was a great solution for spreading light throughout the split-level and looks right for the era of the house. At $2700, it was also much more cost effective than Devlin’s original design of a metal staircase.
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