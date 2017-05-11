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All Photos/living/furniture : ottomans/floors : slate

Living Room Ottomans Slate Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The fireplace is set within a custom blackened steel enclosure with a charred cedar backdrop.
Large slabs of slate were used throughout the home for flooring, adding a natural element.
Energetic artwork replaces the typical entertainment unit found in most living rooms.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
Large windows offer expansive views of the Malibu hillside.
Architect Tamira Sawatzky used Ikea components—one-inch Lagan butcher block countertops and inexpensive Ekby Lerberg brackets—when designing the bookshelves along the living room wall in the home/studio he designed for himself and his wife in Toronto.
This six-bedroom villa in Brussels ha a cut-in stone fireplace underneath a glass-enclosed walkway.
"Everything here is long and narrow. You can't escape that. I think it was clear right away that we were going to go with this linearity," says Sawatzky.
The living room is five steps down from the kitchen and office space and features textured black slate tile from Olympia Tile, Voyage Immobile sofas with Farniente collection upholstery (a wedding present from Flanders’s mother) by Roche Bobois, and a rug from Turkmenistan the couple picked up in Jerusalem. The sliding glass doors are by Loewen and the glazing above is by Inline Fiberglass. Sawatzky relied on Wayne Arsenault for the custom millwork and carpentry.