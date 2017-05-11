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All Photos/living/furniture : ottomans/floors : porcelain tile

Living Room Ottomans Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The wood-paneled ceiling is surrounded by walls of glass. The decorative window screens are actually water-cut aluminum copies of the original plastic ones.
The open floor-plan is anchored around the original concrete fireplace.
Writes Samuel: "We didn't have to do a lot to this room aside from tearing out the carpeting, installing the tile floor, switching out the lighting, and a whole lot of painting, but it is still satisfying to see, none-the-less." The ladder leads to the sleeping loft.
In the living room, Samuel painted the exposed wood and stonework to unify the space and let the original texture step forward. (The wood had been painted already by previous owners.) A custom ten-foot sofa sits below the window and the green canvas armchairs are from Urban Outfitters.
The original fireplace was a rugged rock monolith that extended all the way to the exterior wall and several feet closer to the front windows. The stone facade was stripped away, which opened up a walkway to the den. The two-sided fireplace column was wrapped with crisp white drywall.
Living Room
The original rear wall of the house had one small sliding glass door, and several fixed windows that had been broken and water damaged. Two NanaWall bifold glass walls replaced the windows, opening the entire back wall to indoor-outdoor living.