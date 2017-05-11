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All Photos/living/furniture : ottomans/floors : limestone

Living Room Ottomans Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Brooklyn-based artist Francesco Simeti created a Renaissance-inspired tapestry that doubles as a curtain, visible from the outside as well. The flowers and plants in his work are a direct reference to the landscape that surrounds the village.
The designers decided to keep the original stone walls and floors.
La Vinya, PGA Golf Resort | Studio RHE
The room also benefits from great natural lighting and easy access to the outdoors.
The second-story walkway connects to a loft sitting area in the Shamberg House that overlooks views of the Great Room and opens up to a balcony.