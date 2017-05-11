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All Photos/living/furniture : ottomans/fireplace : two sided

Living Room Ottomans Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The ceiling height was lowered over the seating area in the living room to create a cozy enclosure there, while double-height windows on the perimeter bring in yet more light.
A look back at the atrium on the left and the foyer on the right—sleek, built-in storage lines the entry on one side, opposite a two-sided fireplace.
The design team added new perimeter window openings to encourage light into the home wherever possible.
The wood-wrapped footbridge on the floor above defines the passage into the living room.
When the current owners laid eyes on this home's spectacular city views, they instantly fell in love with the 1958 dwelling. In addition to amazing vistas, the custom-designed house had an authentic midcentury vibe and a cool chevron floor plan. However, the 3,600 square foot home had tiny, closed-off rooms, awkward spaces, and low ceilings that were "begging to be vaulted." Portland-based Risa Boyer Architecture renovated the midcentury house, opening up ceilings to make them vaulted, adding floor-to-ceiling windows, and expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look with walnut cabinets.
Heating and cooling are essential for Yosemite's snowy winters and broiling summers. Glass walls along all sides of the clubhouse fold away to let air in—or slide shut to insulate the space from the temperature outside.
On the other side of the Cor-Ten fireplace is the living room. The custom Augustin sectional and the cocktail table are from Christian Liaigre, and paired with Ib Kofod-Larsen's Seal chair and ottoman.
Competition: Modern Farmhouse
Fireplace
The original double-sided fireplace was wrapped in plaster for an updated look. Yet, it was kept in the same location, as the home maintained its original footprint throughout the remodel.
The high ceilings were designed to accommodate clerestory windows.
A large floor-to-ceiling, two-sided brick fireplace dominates the living room and serves as a divider from the open dining area.
Living room looking toward entry.
Newly vaulted ceiling expanding the view and horizon from the living room.
Main House Great Room with One of Two Fireplaces
Living room with see-through fireplace.
Living room
The original fireplace was a rugged rock monolith that extended all the way to the exterior wall and several feet closer to the front windows. The stone facade was stripped away, which opened up a walkway to the den. The two-sided fireplace column was wrapped with crisp white drywall.
Living Room
The original rear wall of the house had one small sliding glass door, and several fixed windows that had been broken and water damaged. Two NanaWall bifold glass walls replaced the windows, opening the entire back wall to indoor-outdoor living.