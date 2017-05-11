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All Photos/living/furniture : ottomans/fireplace : hanging

Living Room Ottomans Hanging Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The ceiling beams have been left exposed to create a stark contrast with the black framing.
In the living room, an Era sofa from Lytle Pressley joins a Calder coffee table by Minotti and a Grand Repos armchair and ottoman by Antonio Citterio for Vitra. The fireplace is by Fireorb.
“The house went up so fast compared to a lot of buildings we do, because it’s such a simple design,” explains designer Tim Whitehill.
Perhaps the most alluring view came this past winter, when a blanket of snow covered the landscape for many months. The home also became an unexpected refuge when the couple's annual travel plans were cancelled at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Designed by local architect Pedro Domingos, this four-bedroom abode in Portugal opens up with whitewashed concrete walls and geometric forms. Integrated amongst hundreds of olive, almond, and cork trees on a site that once held ancient ruins, the space opens up to the landscape with an array of patios, rooftop terraces, and large central courtyard with swimming pool. The midcentury fireplace seen here was designed in 1965 by Spanish architects Alfonso Mila and Federico Correa.
Once barrels were manufactured here for a London brewery. Now a bright, modern home exists, transformed by Chris Dyson Architects. The basement was expanded, and the mezzanine floor removed to create a triple-height living space. A living wall designed by Scotscape in the dining area, roof terrace, and outdoor shower connect tenants to the outdoors.
The archipelago is an integral part of the villa.
A fireplace with a floating chimney is the central element of this part of the lobby.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing creates a strong connection with the site's breathtaking views.
The living area features a hanging stainless steel hearth.
A fireplace serves as a boundary between the indoor and outdoor areas.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
The cozy sitting area, complete with a rotatable fireplace, is an ideal writer's retreat.
Formerly the site of a French polishing company in the 20th century, this building in Clerkenwell, London, was converted by Chris Dyson Architects in 2015 into a residence with an expanded basement and triple-height living space that allows a dramatic feature staircase to take center stage.
The original circular brass Malm fireplace sits atop its new tiled platform in the opened up living room. Since the home's setting feels very park-like, the new covered deck—visible just outside the windows—was designed to add year-round living space to the home.
The minimalist interior does not detract from the views.
Full-height glazing and continuous material use allow spaces to flow freely from one to the other, and from inside to outside.