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All Photos/living/furniture : media cabinet/lighting : wall

Living Room Media Cabinet Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rachel and Sean chose many of the colorful furnishings to finish the interior. The sconce over the couch is the Dutton Brown Color Boom Double Swing Arm Sconce in Cobalt.
Situated underneath the wood ceiling, the upper-level apartment’s living room is elevated by a petite, functional kitchen.
Walls are covered in Clark+Kensington paint, ‘On the Green,’ while the floors are finished in Benjamin Moore Floor &amp; Patio paint in Balsam 567, as well as three coats of Minwax polyurethane ($120). The sectional is from Burrow ($2800) and the shag rug found on Rugs USA ($500).
Vintage water skis flank an old drum, books, and collected objets in the living room.
“We took a fair bit of influence from American Arts and Crafts houses, particularly in L.A., but with everything, I like to have a very Brisbane-centric end product,” says Wrightson.
Erin and Tyler went through a three-month-long interview and application process to land their live/work space in the Emeryville Artists Co-op. A hand-painted mural by Erin peeks out from the stairs leading down to the laundry room.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
An inset shelf is a decorative feature above the firewood storage. “We enjoy the low sun in the winter mornings and the toasty warmth from the Jotul stove, which heats the whole back of the house,” say the clients.
Now, the kitchen sits at the front of the building, and the counter runs beneath the preserved windows. Built-in shelves frame the view.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
Living room
Living space
Oversized windows in the living area allow plenty of natural light to illuminate the home. Here, the plush sofa can also convert to a bed, allowing comfortable accommodations for overnight guests.
Living Area
Living Area
Perched high in the mountains of Big Bear, California, this 1973 A-frame was renovated by Courtney Poulos into a handsome getaway from Los Angeles.
The home is also designed to showcase the owners' art collection.
A built-in bench below the window is ready for a good curl-up, with a full wall of shelves nearby.
When moved the sliders expose the bedroom.
Thanks to the glass perforations connecting the first two levels of the home, the structure no longer suffers from a dark, gloomy interior. The team also incorporated a handmade steel staircase to link the ground floor to the basement.
family room with barn door
Bornstein derives endless inspiration from his massive collection of design books. The clip lamps attached at the top shelf provide an easy, and targeted, lighting scheme.