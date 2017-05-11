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All Photos/living/furniture : media cabinet/lighting : floor

Living Room Media Cabinet Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The couple added the wainscot, installed by Seamus, and painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth to continue the “color story” from the breakfast room. The white oak built-in has much needed storage behind the cane cabinet fronts and display. The Caitlin couch by Everygirl for Interior Define sits atop a vintage checkered rug with an Anthropologie coffee table and Hay Paper Shade overhead.
Emily and Jason Potter of DEN Los Angeles furnished the living area with Paul Laszlo's cane bench for Glenn of California, a Frank Lloyd Wright marble-topped “Taliesin” coffee table for Heritage Henredon and an Alvar Aalto lounge chair for Artek.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
Built in the early 1970s, the house's kitchen, living, and dining areas were originally divided into three distinct zones. In order for this great room to flow as one, Klopf Architecture removed the glass doors and solid walls separating the enclosed atrium from the kitchen and living room. A Herman Miller trade poster, Design Within Reach book tower, and IKEA sofa mingle in the space.
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
Main living space
Artistic and cultural influences collide in this unique setting, but Flore’s favorite feature is the ocean. "All the windows open up, and the space is an interior balcony," he says. "So you have sunlight and ocean in your face no matter what."
Wallpaper, ceiling features, George Nelson bubble lamps, and a slatted wood wall help differentiate areas in the open space. "I went a little crazy with wallpaper," says Flore. "I think it's more interesting than paint. But the best wallpaper here is this ocean. It’s good for creativity, good for life."
The rumpus room on the lowest level opens out to the pool deck and features a Boyd floor lamp from Australian brand Jardan, and a Nebula Nine sofa by Diesel Creative Team for Moroso.
The Bracy Cottage — Living Room
The Bracy Cottage — Living Room
The Bracy Cottage — Living Room
Black leather West Elm sofas anchor the room atop a gridded Annie Selke rug.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
In this sprawling ranch, every guest will have an individual experience. Each of the three bedrooms have been decorated with period furnishings and have a different theme. For a communal experience, cook together in the modern kitchen with quality appliances.
Hope arranged the living room with a woven ottoman and rug that lend warmth and texture.
The bright white floors, walls, and ceiling of the living area provide a spacious and airy feeling for the room.
Lori Andrew and Ken Corner continue to add furniture to their Calgary, Alberta, home. The black leather Montauk sofa was the first piece Lori ever bought; the orange Pierre Paulin Tulip lounge chair was a birthday gift to Ken.
Homeowners Luciano Bedoya and Liya Moya worked with interior designer Augusta Pastor on the furnishings. The Ghost sofa is by Paola Navone for Gervasoni, the Beni Ourain rug is from Mascarpone Originale, the About A Lounge 92 chair is by Hay, and the coffee table is by Primas.
The den.
A Juliette balcony with double French doors allows the ocean breezes to fill this stylish retreat, which has high, vaulted ceilings.
Marshmallow Sofa: When Christopher spotted a limited-edition polka-dot version of George Nelson’s 1956 sofa on Craigslist, he called the seller and offered her $1,000 on the spot. “She said, ‘If you can be here in fifteen minutes, it’s yours,’” he recalls. Apparently, she was really ready to get rid of it. “As soon as I got there, she pushed it down the stairs,” he says. He had it reupholstered in Alexander Girard’s “Double Triangles” fabric, which, at $1,400 for the total yardage, cost more than the sofa itself.
The 1946 Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen by Knoll was reupholstered in Knoll Boucle Orange.
Shinola’s Runwell turntables add a touch of retro intrigue.
“I love traveling and recollecting a lot of memories from my journeys,” says Serboli. “I believe that all of this has influenced the design of the apartment.” “Consciously, I wanted to expose some objects and already knew where to put them before I even had bought the apartment,” he explains. “In an unconscious way, funnily enough, a couple of months after the end of the work, I found a forgotten photo of a trip to Mozambique, of me in a colonial house with small blue round columns, ivory floor and coral-colored doors.”
The walls of the study are painted a moody grey-blue.
The lower level features a bonus family room with a wall of built-in media cabinetry.
Elevated on an engineered hardwood floor, the living room is smartly furnished with a Flex Form "Beauty" sectional sofa, Minotti "Sullivan" coffee table, Kurva "The Bow Lamp," and a hand-woven wool rug by Paulig for Salari.
In contrast to the bright interior colors that originally dressed the home in the 1950s, the Bergren Residence now has a more restrained and subdued appearance that highlights the material palette.
The living space has spectacular views thanks to the floor-to-ceiling wall of glass.
The building was constructed with energy-, water-, and resource-efficient materials, as well as with materials and systems that reduced indoor air pollution.
The post-and-beam construction is highlighted by the use of white paint against the ceiling's natural wood finish, creating a chic, modern look.
The open-plan living room features expanses of glass, integrating the lush surroundings into the bright and airy space.
A vintage Womb Chair was reupholstered with a nubby custom fabric from Cowtan & Tout. The floor lamp is from Atelier de Troupe, and the rug is a vintage Moroccan flatweave.
Silvia just recently discovered a midcentury Scandinavian lounge chair at a vintage London market. It’s supported with elm wood and has been newly upholstered in 100-percent Wool Camira fabric. It sits next to an Ikea TV stand and a set of three photographs that Silvia and her boyfriend made themselves. Representing three places they love—Barcelona, London, and Ireland—they printed photographs they took onto metal.
In the living quarters of Lightroom 2.0, Carpenter’s daughter Esme chats with her boyfriend, who is seated on a Milo Baughman Case Sofa.
The windows on the right look out to Manhattan. The blue Acapulco chair echoes the aquatic tones of the bathroom tiles.
Bornstein derives endless inspiration from his massive collection of design books. The clip lamps attached at the top shelf provide an easy, and targeted, lighting scheme.
Around the corner from the foyer, there’s a set of Epos Elan 10 speakers in cherry cabinets.