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All Photos/living/furniture : media cabinet/furniture : sectional

Living Room Media Cabinet Sectional Design Photos and Ideas

In a tie with the kitchen, the living room is the heart of the home, where the family gathers for a movie night or evening chat. The leather CB2 sofa is the anchor, and the slatted screen to the left adds texture, while allowing more natural light into the hallway. A sculptural pendant adds a playful, contemporary touch.
Sugarhouse reworked the living room storage and reoriented the room to better occupy the available space. An Ellison Studio sofa, recovered in Dedar Patchwork Fabric, fits the whole family for movie nights. The coffee table is from Etsy and the rug is Nordic Knots. The overhead light is a vintage Poul Henningsen via 1st Dibs.
If color doesn't scare you in the slightest, go for broke!
Walls are covered in Clark+Kensington paint, ‘On the Green,’ while the floors are finished in Benjamin Moore Floor &amp; Patio paint in Balsam 567, as well as three coats of Minwax polyurethane ($120). The sectional is from Burrow ($2800) and the shag rug found on Rugs USA ($500).
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
The den off the kitchen was set up for cozy TV nights, with an inky-toned accent wall, custom curtains by a local maker, and a comfortable sectional.
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
The inoperable picture windows were replaced with large sliding glass doors that open to the new seating patio.
Now, four platforms built by Tiffany and Pedro support twin bed mattresses to create a cozy sleep space and a nice spot for watching the projector.
“Materials and details were chosen and developed for what they can offer: solar heat radiating from walls, natural ventilation to feel the breeze, timber posts you can lean against, and benches you can jump on,” said Welsch.
For a home in West Hollywood, Romanek punctuates the living room with a sunny pair of Facett chairs by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
For the renovation of their midcentury ranch house in Chicago, Trey Berre and his wife, Maria Ponce Berre, compared bids from three contractors, ultimately hiring ABO Construction. The total budget for the project climbed to $174 per square foot after it was discovered that the roof had suffered rain damage and needed to be replaced for $40,000.
In this sprawling ranch, every guest will have an individual experience. Each of the three bedrooms have been decorated with period furnishings and have a different theme. For a communal experience, cook together in the modern kitchen with quality appliances.
Erin and Tyler went through a three-month-long interview and application process to land their live/work space in the Emeryville Artists Co-op. A hand-painted mural by Erin peeks out from the stairs leading down to the laundry room.
"The clients really didn't want the TV to be the main feature of the living room, so we designed the piece with sliding panels to give the flexibility to hide the TV and reveal a bookshelf in the closed position," explains Peake.
A palette of wood, stone, and steel extends from the outside in.
Custom metal shelves display books. The flooring throughout is white oak, and its color syncs nicely with the tones in the brick—inside and out.
The home's main living spaces are located on the top level, offering a perch from which to look out on the surrounding landscape. Here, a cozy family room features a corner window with views of the Laguna Mountains in the distance.
The corner living room overlooks northwestern views of the Transamerica Pyramid, Alcatraz, and Angel Island. The furnishings are by Minotti, including the Seymour seating system, Leslie armchairs, and the Davis ottoman.
Gold poufs in the living area are among the home's post-renovation accents.
The original fireplace was cleaned up and repaired. "Also, the room previously had just a small passageway to the kitchen and no real place to put a television. We’re not big TV watchers, so we wanted to keep the mantle TV-free, so that it was not a focal point of the room," says Valencia. "We opened up the passage to the kitchen to give the home a modern layout and added a built-in TV/media cabinet (on the left wall)."
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
By increasing the width of the sliding glass doors, Broza immensely improved the apartment's visual and physical connection to the outdoors.
Marshmallow Sofa: When Christopher spotted a limited-edition polka-dot version of George Nelson’s 1956 sofa on Craigslist, he called the seller and offered her $1,000 on the spot. “She said, ‘If you can be here in fifteen minutes, it’s yours,’” he recalls. Apparently, she was really ready to get rid of it. “As soon as I got there, she pushed it down the stairs,” he says. He had it reupholstered in Alexander Girard’s “Double Triangles” fabric, which, at $1,400 for the total yardage, cost more than the sofa itself.
The 1946 Womb Chair by Eero Saarinen by Knoll was reupholstered in Knoll Boucle Orange.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
The lower level features a bonus family room with a wall of built-in media cabinetry.
The patio dining chairs are by Dedon and the iroko wood table is custom.
Elevated on an engineered hardwood floor, the living room is smartly furnished with a Flex Form "Beauty" sectional sofa, Minotti "Sullivan" coffee table, Kurva "The Bow Lamp," and a hand-woven wool rug by Paulig for Salari.
Flooded with natural light, the media room is located to one side of the open kitchen.
The blue cabinets of the kitchen run through into the living area with a softer natural oak top tying the room together. A modular sofa can be moved in different configurations.
Interior view West
An entertainment lounge.
Thanks to the glass perforations connecting the first two levels of the home, the structure no longer suffers from a dark, gloomy interior. The team also incorporated a handmade steel staircase to link the ground floor to the basement.
In the open-plan living area, a wall covered in Calico’s Lunaris Midnight—inspired by moonscapes and outer space—sets the tone for a vignette of darker furnishings, including a vintage credenza that doubles as an entertainment center, equipped with a Sonos Playbar.
The living room houses Carly’s grandmother’s chair, which she had recovered and reupholstered in a rainbow houndstooth fabric.
The semi-transparent roof brings much light into the living room.