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All Photos/living/furniture : media cabinet/furniture : console tables

Living Room Media Cabinet Console Tables Design Photos and Ideas

“Materials and details were chosen and developed for what they can offer: solar heat radiating from walls, natural ventilation to feel the breeze, timber posts you can lean against, and benches you can jump on,” said Welsch.
SHED replaced the windows with new wood units of the same style. Note how the shelving at the half-wall aligns perfectly with the window mullions.
Main living space
Artistic and cultural influences collide in this unique setting, but Flore’s favorite feature is the ocean. "All the windows open up, and the space is an interior balcony," he says. "So you have sunlight and ocean in your face no matter what."
Living Room
Resident Manon van der Zwaal’s home exemplifies the open design and natural materials common to all 30 structures.
Behind a facade of stained-black cedar, plywood walls and exposed rafters lend a casual, loft-like feel to the space, while strategically placed windows and skylights bring in ample day-light.
Having spent more time at home in recent months, Nina and her family are truly experiencing the "essence" of her design, she says. Their library corner, a space that was once underused, has become a place of respite for the family where they can gather on the Nanimarquina Rangoli rug and listen to records.
Also in the mix are antique market finds and pieces sourced from years of travel. Across from the Donna Wilson ottoman bought in London sit a pair of Brazilian, midcentury-modern chairs. They are among Nina’s favorites.
The guest house, offering an additional 500 square feet of living space, features a large, open area that doubles as both a living room and bedroom.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
Living Room
Oversized windows in the living area allow plenty of natural light to illuminate the home. Here, the plush sofa can also convert to a bed, allowing comfortable accommodations for overnight guests.
Nestled in a corner of the home, a quiet sitting area offers an idyllic place to rest and relax.
Having recently been treated to a thoughtful renovation, the reimagined 1961 midcentury offers residents and guests sophisticated balance, as well as a distinct modern allure.
The curved Jardan Valley sofa in green brings geometric interest to the living room.
Gold poufs in the living area are among the home's post-renovation accents.
The living room has full-height sliding glass doors leading out to the patio.
The home is also designed to showcase the owners' art collection.
A wood-burning fireplace in Stable Conversion creates a sense of home. The project by SHED Architecture + Design is full of light and intended as a flexible space for guests, a home office, or a creative space.
By increasing the width of the sliding glass doors, Broza immensely improved the apartment's visual and physical connection to the outdoors.
Shinola’s Runwell turntables add a touch of retro intrigue.
When moved the sliders expose the bedroom.
The luminous entrance opens into a bright and lofty living space.
The design team restored the brickwork and copper fireplace hood to their former glory.
Moore and Goldsmith's priorities for the living room were to play music and listen to records. The piano and AllModern's Brixton sideboard, which holds the vinyl, serves their purposes well.
In the living room, the wood and concrete shell is accented with a steel stair railing and a window wall with a Mondrian pattern in the glazing.
"The wood adds warmth and consistency to the space, balancing the tough exterior," explains architect Harley Graham.
In contrast to the bright interior colors that originally dressed the home in the 1950s, the Bergren Residence now has a more restrained and subdued appearance that highlights the material palette.
The building was constructed with energy-, water-, and resource-efficient materials, as well as with materials and systems that reduced indoor air pollution.
Typical of bungalows, the entrance leads straight into the living room.
014.CASA PEX
In the open-plan living area, a wall covered in Calico’s Lunaris Midnight—inspired by moonscapes and outer space—sets the tone for a vignette of darker furnishings, including a vintage credenza that doubles as an entertainment center, equipped with a Sonos Playbar.
In the living quarters of Lightroom 2.0, Carpenter’s daughter Esme chats with her boyfriend, who is seated on a Milo Baughman Case Sofa.
The living room houses Carly’s grandmother’s chair, which she had recovered and reupholstered in a rainbow houndstooth fabric.
The semi-transparent roof brings much light into the living room.
The Rod XL sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani joins custom nesting tables, also designed by Di Stefano and Bongiorni and fabricated by Motta, in the refreshed living room.