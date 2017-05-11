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All Photos/living/furniture : media cabinet/floors : dark hardwood

Living Room Media Cabinet Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The sliding doors that seamlessly connect the indoor and outdoor spaces is one of the couple's favorite features of the house, which allows for plenty of airflow and sunlight. Joe is photographed on one of Yellow Leaf Hammock's swiveling Hammock Thrones.
“Those living rooms are always a challenge in brownstones, to furnish in a thoughtful way,” says Cuttle, pointing to the narrow dimensions of the room, the low window sills, and abundance of woodwork taking up wall space. A curving Carl Hansen sofa floats in front of the bay window, so as not to block the light and allowing easy sightlines. The chairs and coffee table are from Lawson Fenning and the rug is Jardan.
The couple refinished the original Fir floors, and planed and sanded down the original moldings and white-washed them. They painted the original fireplace with black matte paint and stenciled a contrasting glossy pattern on the tile. Jason designed and built the coffee table, and the walnut console, which has laser-cut perforated doors. (There’s an inset, upholstered seat for sitting when donning shoes that the cat loves to sleep in.)
Vintage water skis flank an old drum, books, and collected objets in the living room.
The existing beams were "one of the elements of the house that made it special," says Azin, who spent three days on a ladder staining them herself.
The Genesis GV80 sits in the glass-encased carport, which speaks to the importance of automobile culture in Neutra’s time. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
The Curved Back sofa is from Lawson-Fenning. “It’s the most comfortable sofa,” says Zachary. “I have one, too.”
A palette of wood, stone, and steel extends from the outside in.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
The living room received a Muuto Connect sofa, which was "notched into" the custom media cabinetry. The existing wood floors were refinished with an ebony satin stain with a charcoal tone.
“We use the media room a ton. That’s our movie and hangout space,” says owner Jeff. Expansive sliding doors from Fleetwood connect the space to a previously inaccessible deck, turning the once dingy front room into a luminous, cozy family zone. “The cityscape is so beautiful from this angle,” says architect Kelli Franz. “The roofline with Sutro behind it is just as amazing, I think, as the rear view.”
Nestled in a corner of the home, a quiet sitting area offers an idyllic place to rest and relax.
The family room merges seamlessly with the new outdoor space thanks to all the glass.
Perched high in the mountains of Big Bear, California, this 1973 A-frame was renovated by Courtney Poulos into a handsome getaway from Los Angeles.
The TV nook sits just off the living room. Built-in shelving flanks a cozy fireplace.
This living room designed by interior designer Veronica Solomon incorporates multiple patterns and bold colors that manage to not overpower each other because of the room's high ceilings, light-colored walls, and simple but statement light fixture at the center of the space.
A vintage Womb Chair was reupholstered with a nubby custom fabric from Cowtan & Tout. The floor lamp is from Atelier de Troupe, and the rug is a vintage Moroccan flatweave.
The living room houses Carly’s grandmother’s chair, which she had recovered and reupholstered in a rainbow houndstooth fabric.
With four children under the age of six, the Ruells have learned not to be overprotective of their collection of contemporary and vintage furniture. In the living room, an Eames lounge chair and ottoman sit on a Moroccan rug from M.Montague, while the family’s eldest child, Mirene, surveys the indoor/outdoor view. Throughout the house, Kolbe windows and fixed glass (in existing jambs) were added to increase energy efficiency.
Family Room with Built-In Cabinets and Hidden Bar