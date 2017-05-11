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All Photos/living/furniture : media cabinet/floors : ceramic tile

Living Room Media Cabinet Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
The living room is defined by a large birch plywood television console, designed by architect, Miguel Marcelino. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017