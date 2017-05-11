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All Photos/living/furniture : lamps/furniture : stools

Living Room Lamps Stools Design Photos and Ideas

In the living room, the glass coffee table is designed by Miguel Milá, and the Cadaqués armchair by Correa &amp; Milá is a bespoke design that originated with this house.
A BoConcept sectional is joined by a Yngve Ekström lounge chair and ottoman and an Eames chair in the living area. The couple found the vintage Danish coffee table at a flea market, while the traditional Indian stools were purchased for their wedding. Whitewashed poplar clads the far wall.
Derek and the dogs bask in the warm sunlight by one of the bay windows. Derek and Jean are keen supporters of local artists, and they have decorated the space with pieces by Banele Khoza, Conrad Botes, and Jeanne Gaigher. The living room lamp is by Douglas’s husband and firm partner, Jan, while the bentwood armchair and side tables are vintage finds.
“A lot of attention had been given to living well in the tropics,” Elwin says of the original design. The architect took out walls to accentuate the feeling of openness in the living room, now casually furnished with a Muji bench and a chair from Ton.
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
When the owners of this 850-square-foot apartment in Stockholm’s Södermalm neighborhood called upon local architect David Lookofsky to revive their 1920s apartment, they tasked the founder of the eponymous firm with incorporating more storage into the compact space. So, Lookofsky created a seven-meter-long kitchen wall with built-in cabinetry and a seating nook, all painted with a bright, egg-yolk yellow. “In smaller apartments, kitchens often become a kind of social hub, both in everyday life or when you have people visiting,” says Lookofsky. “You want these spaces to reflect the people who use them and support interactions and everyday life.”
Higgins and Gibson, a Footwear Designer at Nike, applied several coats of “the brightest generic factory white (basically primer),” says Higgins, to lighten up the interior considerably, and left the wood window trim in their natural state to draw the eye towards the river view.
Artist Christopher Florentino created this studio to be a source of inspiration. "This space is for me as an artist—to create in, to keep me inspired," he says. "I don’t think there are many spaces that have a Keith Haring and Shiro Kuramata chair in the same space. I’m trying to show who I am as a designer and as an artist."
Shawn loves the play of colors in the new space, from the pink pantry door to the aqua fireplace to the multicolored chips in the new terrazzo flooring. “We knew we wanted something really interesting and sturdy,” says Shawn of the tile, which is the Frammeti style by Del Conca.
An aqua Malm fireplace warms up a corner. The pink, green, and yellow stripes now reach the skylights and extend over an integrated storage space to the floor. “My husband and I, we both actually hate having a TV visible to guests, but it’s a necessary evil,” says Shawn. “So how do you make that interesting and without it being too busy? [The rainbow stripe] creates an element that draws your eye away.”
A relaxed living room with outdoor access occupies the addition.
The Deep Thoughts Chaise from Blu-dot sits atop a rug from Rugs.com.
With a neutral backdrop, the focus in the living room can be on the art: Higgins sourced these from artists Caroline Walls and David Cook.
The Boho Natural Daybed by CB2 is piled with Parachute pillows and creates a cozy nest in the living room. The wall sconce is from France &amp; Son.
Chen designed circular copper bases for the Bluestone to create a coffee table with gravitas. The light is the Artemide Aggregato ceiling light with a counterweight.
In the living room, a 15-foot custom sofa with an integrated tea station sits across from a console table built from a log that was over 18 feet long.
The field of neuroaesthetics teaches us about our biological responses to beautiful design. The thoughtful homes below showcase how lighting, colors, textures, and shapes can coalesce to become bona fide sanctuaries. Whether it be a focus on outdoor connection, aging-in-place, or accessibility, these projects are designed to promote wellness in mind and body.
The custom-designed white maple modular coffee table can be kept together as one piece, or separated to form stools or smaller tables. "Each of the four cubes is slightly different, with a storage recess or dividing panel for stowing books, magazines, pillows, or other objects," says Thomas.
A large, open living room seamlessly flows from the kitchen.
Another angle of the living room.
Douglas fir beams, some of which were salvaged from the original home that sat on the property, run in perpendicular lines overhead. Certain sections of the ceiling are exposed, while others are covered in drywall. For flooring, the residents, who have two young children, selected durable polished concrete. The Sven Charme sofa is by Article and the teak bureau is vintage.
A bespoke timber joinery unit separates the bedroom from the living space. It has been designed so that it can be easily reconfigured if the need arises for another bedroom in part of the living space.
For this Eichler remodel, the objective was to respect the original bones with more thoughtful updates than what had come before. "Our goal was to design a beautiful mix of finishes that respected the timeless design intention of Eichler homes," say Sommer and Costello. "Rather than focus purely on historical renovation, we wanted to update the finishes and layout to ensure it lives on for the next generation."
The living room boasts a bright blue epoxy “rug” and tables fashioned from logs.
Revised landscaping at the back of the house enhances the indoor/outdoor feel of the home’s original architecture. The rug is from Target and the Mobile Chandelier is from West Elm.
"Our team selected furniture and décor that would give the home a modern, midcentury vibe while still feeling invitingly livable and current," says the firm. The couch is the Echo Sofa from Article.
The boat is heated by a Webasto high-performance water heating system and calorifier, and has radiators throughout. Its 4x 130w solar panels allow for 100-percent off-grid living.
A Pluto Chandelier from One Kings Lane hovers over the relaxed seating area, complete with leather swivel chairs from Bed Bath &amp; Beyond.
Despite its small size, the houseboat's well-established layout makes efficient use of every square inch inside. With rustic wood-paneling, the home also has plenty of built-in shelving.
The brick used in construction of the social structure were taken from a deconstructed factory once belonging to the homeowners.
The interior of the social side of the home was made to feel like a communal pavilion, with all of the activities grouped in one fluid space and clerestory windows invoking an open-air aspect.
Domespace's unique system and design allows for the entire structure to rotate. This enables you to orient your home's windows to face or oppose the sun anytime you want in order to balance passively the internal temperature and reduce energy consumption.
In the living room, a Croft House sofa cozies up to a Casamidy coffee table and leather-wrapped Remnant Stools from Cuffhome.
Energetic artwork replaces the typical entertainment unit found in most living rooms.
The luminous living room of the “George Washington House” features a soaring, beamed ceiling and extensive glazing.
At an apartment in Brooklyn, New York, interior designer Kesha Franklin of Halden Interiors uses a mixture of neutral grays and blues in the living room with punches of deep reds and a leather chair for texture.
A renovation of one of Sea Ranch's homes was completed over the course of four years by Butler Armsden Architects and Leverone Design; their design employed similar materials and aesthetics as the original.
The To Be One and Lean On Me floor lamps in the lounge area are by OKHA.
While Serboli preserved some period elements—namely the bedroom doors and floors—the living room floors could not be fully salvaged, largely due to the removal of several partitions. As such, the new floor is a continuous slab of ivory-colored micro-cement. The cozy living room features a Mags sofa and CAN chair, both by HAY, and a ZigZag stool from Kettal.
The light-filled lobby, located in the basement, is at once industrial and warm.
The view of the lake from the living area.
The brown leather couch is low enough to allow lots of light to filter into the room, but it also has a masculine edge and modern, clean lines.
The circular kitchen and dining area feels like part of the garden.
White resin was used for the flooring in the living room.
Large windows surround the home to frame spectacular views of the outdoors and also bathe the interiors with natural light.
An overview of the spaces.
The enclosed terrace now has a bar and a den-like area.
Architect: Waind Gohil + Potter Architects Photography: Anthony Coleman
The Dune House is a RIBA Award-winning home created through Living Architecture, a UK-based organization that commissions world-class architects to build holiday rental homes with an overarching goal of expanding the conversation of what constitutes good design. The home, which sits nestled among coastal dunes just steps from the sea, was designed by Jarmund/Vigsnæs Architects as a modern take on English seaside buildings. The roof—constructed to echo the style of local dwellings—features orange steel alloy, which reflects the changing colors of the surrounding landscape. The interior is flanked by banks of windows that overlook the sea and sky for a serene and immersive experience.
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