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All Photos/living/furniture : lamps/floors : travertine

Living Room Lamps Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Den
Cuddington had the drywall removed to reveal the house’s original structural framework, which in turn screens the living areas while also allowing visual connection with the front door. "Having the ability to just swap out [the drywall] and open it up gave the home a sense of arrival and a preface to the type of materials that were being used in the project," says Cuddington.
The team removed the dropped ceiling and attic above to expose the tongue-and-groove paneling and the supports at the roof. A Swan Chair by Fritz Hansen sits with the client’s sofa and USM media cabinet.
When you first walk into the lobby of W Koh Samui, you’ll be treated to modern art, patches of green space, and an abundance of open air. But the real treat is just beyond the lobby: an infinity pool overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.